Ford's newest Nugget camper van turns back the van life clock

The Ford Nugget may forever have the spirit of a carefree 22-year-old, but Ford's beloved camper van is actually turning the big 4-0 this year. To celebrate, Ford Pro is kicking off 2026 with a 40th anniversary edition styled to match the original Nugget from 1986. The neutral black-and-white color scheme looks stunning inside and out, while the pop-top floor plan showcases the latest in Ford's three-room mobile living design.

Believe it or not, the Ford Nugget actually predates its world-famous rival, the Volkswagen California. Volkswagen may have a richer, more celebrated history of pop-top camper vans in general, but the model line bearing the California name launched in 1988, two years after the Ford Nugget made its world premiere.

Perhaps that's fitting because, though Volkswagen got on the van and camper van train before Ford, the Blue Oval beat virtually every other company in the world to the very concept of RVing, starting in the mid 1910's with the group of venerated road travelers that called themselves the "Vagabonds," led in part by Henry Ford himself.

It was another 70 years before Ford's iconic Nugget made its debut, but the little camper van quickly endeared itself to a much-matured RV world. The first Nugget was built aboard a fourth-generation Transit van, and as with the VW California that followed two years later, the conversion work was handled by the world famous camper van minds at Westfalia. But while Volkswagen would go on to take over the manufacturing reins from Westfalia in 2003, Ford's Nugget work with Westfalia has continued on through multiple Nugget generations and refreshes, right up to present day.

Ford's new special edition Nugget was inspired by the original 1986 camper van series Ford Deutschland

And so, the two automotive icons move on to their newest collaboration, officially called the "40 Years of Nugget" limited edition and available to order in Germany now. The special anniversary van isn't meant to be a full-on 80's redux, but more of an inspired-by successor. So while the overall black-accented "Frozen White" look is clearly derived from the 1986 Nugget above, the roof comes in contrast black rather than white and the body stripes running the flanks are a finer pinstripe design.

The Nugget's 40th anniversary dress is both understated and brilliantly formal, something of a black tie approach complete with black top hat, white overcoat and smart, black accessories. It would look as comfortable shuttling VIPs to the edge of the red carpet as it would popped high next to a roaring campfire.

We're not quite sure if we like the new motif better than the high-rising electric blue we last saw the Nugget wearing, but the little camper certainly looks good in black and white. We especially like the sharp contrast of the roof and matching black-out fabric against the snowy white of the body.

The special edition model launches as a pop-up, and buyers can choose either the package with permanently installed rear toilet or the simpler floor plan with increased kitchen and storage space replacing the toilet compartment. It comes in 215-in (545-cm) long-wheelbase (L2) size and Active trim with a 168-hp EcoBlue diesel engine.

Whether you choose the rear toilet or extra storage capacity, the Nugget comes divided up into the unconventional but highly functional three-room concept that serves as the cornerstone of its modern design. The L-shaped kitchen is located in the rear of the van, just behind the three-seat rear passenger/dining bench. That creates a dedicated cook station away from the hustle and bustle of the front lounge or center aisle, allowing more focused, less harried meal prep.

The second room is the dining room-cum-bedroom in front, which includes the bench, two swivel driver's cab seats and a removable dining table. The dinette converts over into a double bed at night. And of course, the third and final room is the dedicated bedroom up in the pop-up roof, where campers will find another double bed.

The "40 Years of Nugget" interior follows the exterior in featuring a heavily black-and-white scheme Ford Deutschland

As a rule, we're not fond of black-and-white interiors, but since we're accustomed to seeing the Nugget with white or gray furniture and charcoal countertops, this one feels pretty natural. The exclusive interior decor contrasts white furniture with black countertops and drawer and cabinet handles to vivid effect. Thankfully, unless our eyes deceive us, Ford lays off the bipolar black/white palette for the flooring, which appears to be an earthier light beige.

The 40 Years of Nugget edition will make its official world premiere at the CMT camper and travel show in Stuttgart, Germany this week and is available to order for a base price of €89,647 (approx. US$104,100).

Ford says it's kept the price identical to the standard L2 Nugget in Active trim with the same equipment, a nice bonus for buyers since the special model also includes a gift pack with items like an anniversary book and mug. That wouldn't be much of a throw-in for a traditional passenger vehicle, but in a camper van, that's a book to read by the light of the fire and a mug from which to enjoy morning coffee against a stunning backdrop.

We just finished booking our trip to Stuttgart to catch the end of CMT, and we'll definitely be stopping by Ford's booth to bring you a closer look at this one, along with the new Nugget High Roof and other vehicles it has on show.

Source: Ford Germany

