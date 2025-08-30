© 2025 New Atlas
Campervans

Flagship Ford Nugget camper van extends RV season for under $100K

By C.C. Weiss
August 29, 2025
Flagship Ford Nugget camper van extends RV season for under $100K
The new Ford Nugget High Roof debuts as Ford's ticket to comfortable year-round van touring and living
The new Ford Nugget High Roof debuts as Ford's ticket to comfortable year-round van touring and living
View 26 Images
The new Ford Nugget High Roof debuts as Ford's ticket to comfortable year-round van touring and living
1/26
The new Ford Nugget High Roof debuts as Ford's ticket to comfortable year-round van touring and living
A lil' mini ladder in the kitchen gives campers a boost up to the high roof bed
2/26
A lil' mini ladder in the kitchen gives campers a boost up to the high roof bed
The available awning pays homage to the hall-of-fame conversion shop that makes the Nugget possible
3/26
The available awning pays homage to the hall-of-fame conversion shop that makes the Nugget possible
The new high roof has more of a crisp, independent look to it in comparison to the last generation version, almost as if you could lift it off of the van and store it in the garage (Ford makes no allusion whatsoever to an interchangeable roof system, just our opinion on the look of the thing!)
4/26
The new high roof has more of a crisp, independent look to it in comparison to the last generation version, almost as if you could lift it off of the van and store it in the garage (Ford makes no allusion whatsoever to an interchangeable roof system, just our opinion on the look of the thing!)
It's not particularly pretty from the back, but that gawky height will earn its keep at camp
5/26
It's not particularly pretty from the back, but that gawky height will earn its keep at camp
View from inside the bed - those upper cabinets help give the High Roof hundreds of extra liters of storage versus the long-wheelbase pop-up model
6/26
View from inside the bed - those upper cabinets help give the High Roof hundreds of extra liters of storage versus the long-wheelbase pop-up model
The Nugget High Roof kitchen boasts a nice long worktop thanks to the long-wheelbase length, loads of under-counter storage and overhead storage
7/26
The Nugget High Roof kitchen boasts a nice long worktop thanks to the long-wheelbase length, loads of under-counter storage and overhead storage
No toilet in this one, but for some the extra cabinet space might be even more valuable
8/26
No toilet in this one, but for some the extra cabinet space might be even more valuable
The Nugget High Roof's L-shaped kitchen includes the dual-burner stove and sink up front and an extra-long countertop extending back
9/26
The Nugget High Roof's L-shaped kitchen includes the dual-burner stove and sink up front and an extra-long countertop extending back
The upper bed includes a split-folding system to clear plenty of standing height
10/26
The upper bed includes a split-folding system to clear plenty of standing height
The Nugget High Roof base van includes a 13-in Ford Sync 4 multifunctional display driver-assistance features like Park Pilot and rear-view camera system
11/26
The Nugget High Roof base van includes a 13-in Ford Sync 4 multifunctional display driver-assistance features like Park Pilot and rear-view camera system
Setting up base camp with the all-new Ford Nugget High Roof
12/26
Setting up base camp with the all-new Ford Nugget High Roof
Westfalia makes sure to get its branding in there so you don't give Ford all the credit
13/26
Westfalia makes sure to get its branding in there so you don't give Ford all the credit
We've always liked the Nugget's three-room layout, but the front bed does not look like the most comfortable in the small camper van world
14/26
We've always liked the Nugget's three-room layout, but the front bed does not look like the most comfortable in the small camper van world
The Nugget's rear bench folds into a lower bed that offers 120 x 190 inches of sleeping area for two people
15/26
The Nugget's rear bench folds into a lower bed that offers 120 x 190 inches of sleeping area for two people
The new Nugget High Roof is built on a long-wheelbase van and measures 545 cm long
16/26
The new Nugget High Roof is built on a long-wheelbase van and measures 545 cm long
The upper bed is a little roomier than the lower bed
17/26
The upper bed is a little roomier than the lower bed
Ford's Caravan Salon press kit doesn't mention the Froli spring platform system, so we're not yet sure if it's standard or optional, but it's certain to deliver a little extra comfort when sleeping up high
18/26
Ford's Caravan Salon press kit doesn't mention the Froli spring platform system, so we're not yet sure if it's standard or optional, but it's certain to deliver a little extra comfort when sleeping up high
The high roof bed adds an extra 5 cm of width over its Nugget pop-top equivalent, measuring in at 130 x 200 cm
19/26
The high roof bed adds an extra 5 cm of width over its Nugget pop-top equivalent, measuring in at 130 x 200 cm
Given Ford's focus on a winter theme, we're surprised the Blue Oval didn't tease the new Nugget High Roof with this picture, but it saved it for the official Caravan Salon debut
20/26
Given Ford's focus on a winter theme, we're surprised the Blue Oval didn't tease the new Nugget High Roof with this picture, but it saved it for the official Caravan Salon debut
Ford hosts the world premiere of the Nugget High Roof on the eve of the 2025 Caravan Salon in Germany
21/26
Ford hosts the world premiere of the Nugget High Roof on the eve of the 2025 Caravan Salon in Germany
New Ford Nugget High Roof debut
22/26
New Ford Nugget High Roof debut
With solid insulated walls all the way up and a standard heater, the new Ford Nugget High Roof is built to be a winter explorer and year-round van life machine
23/26
With solid insulated walls all the way up and a standard heater, the new Ford Nugget High Roof is built to be a winter explorer and year-round van life machine
Ford Nugget High Roof debut, Caravan Salon 2025
24/26
Ford Nugget High Roof debut, Caravan Salon 2025
A look at the three-seat rear bench in drive mode
25/26
A look at the three-seat rear bench in drive mode
Bye bye everyday. Hello freedom! A great slogan for the Nugget and van life at large
26/26
Bye bye everyday. Hello freedom! A great slogan for the Nugget and van life at large
View gallery - 26 images

We started the week off by previewing the Ford Nugget High Roof camper van, and we're closing it out with all the details about the adorable small (but high) van that now sits atop Ford's camper lineup. Designed with winter road tripping in mind, the new Ford Nugget High Roof is a versatile year-round mini-adventure machine. While priced above an equivalent long-wheelbase Nugget pop-top, the Nugget High Roof still rolls to market at under €85,500 (US$100,000).

As promised, Ford debuted the new-generation Nugget High Roof on the evening before the official preview day of this year's Düsseldorf Caravan Salon. And it did so on a stage decked out like a proper winter wonderland, complete with a rustic log cabin for an information booth and a massive backdrop photo of snowy mountains.

The debut High Roof fits right in with that theme thanks to a downright deadly-cold shade of Digital Aqua Blue Metallic, which pops out even harder under the stage lighting than it did in the natural light of Ford's original teaser photo. We always liked the deep orange of past debuts, but the metallic blue is officially our favorite shade of Nugget.

Bye bye everyday. Hello freedom! A great slogan for the Nugget and van life at large
Bye bye everyday. Hello freedom! A great slogan for the Nugget and van life at large

It's all part of Ford's strategy of marketing winter readiness as a major selling point of the latest high roof. We looked at why that might be when we previewed the newest Nugget, and Ford makes clear that the redesigned Westfalia roof is fully insulated and ready for all four seasons.

New Nugget buyers will no longer have to rely on mere fabric to separate them from the frigid sub-zero temperatures of winter just outside the van, should they choose to brave cold-weather camping. Instead, they'll enjoy the inherent weatherproof advantages of four solid, insulated walls rising floor to roof. Should things start to feel nippy, they can always crank up the standard camp heater.

Inside, the new roof houses a 79 x 51-in (205 x 130-cm) double bed that's 5 cm (2 in) wider than the upper bed in the Nugget pop-top. A couple inches doesn't sound like much, but when you're jostling with your partner for the space necessary to get comfortable enough to doze off, every little bit of width is critical.

The high roof bed adds an extra 5 cm of width over its Nugget pop-top equivalent, measuring in at 130 x 200 cm
The high roof bed adds an extra 5 cm of width over its Nugget pop-top equivalent, measuring in at 130 x 200 cm

The bed's length remains the same as the pop-up variant, but 79 inches (200 cm) should be more than enough for most sleepers – that's 4 in (10 cm) longer than a full-size bed at home and just an inch short of a queen. Ford and conversion partner Westfalia install an available springy Froli platform below the mattress to further enhance camping comfort.

During the day, the bed folds up via a split-hinge design that allows the foot section to lift clean to the ceiling and the midsection to fold back vertically against the alcove that houses the head of the mattress. This opens up a full 6.9 feet (209 cm) of standing room on the floor below, so even if you can't quite fit on that long upper bed, there's still a good chance you'll be able to stand without crouching.

The upper bed includes a split-folding system to clear plenty of standing height
The upper bed includes a split-folding system to clear plenty of standing height

Down below, Westfalia takes a break from reimagining the Ford Transit Custom as a full-size camper van, getting back to the tried-and-true three-room concept that's a hallmark of the Nugget experience. That means an L-shaped kitchen at the rear that insomniac chefs can use in the stark middle of night should they so choose because it's completely separated from the sleeping areas.

The convertible lounge at the front of the van serves as the second room, combining the three-seat rear bench, two cab swivel seats and removable dining table into a proper dining space. At night, the space converts over into the 47 x 75-in (120 x 190-cm) lower double bed.

We've always liked the Nugget's three-room layout, but the front bed does not look like the most comfortable in the small camper van world
We've always liked the Nugget's three-room layout, but the front bed does not look like the most comfortable in the small camper van world

Things get a little looser and more flexible out back, just inside the Nugget's lift gate. Here, Ford carries over the two options it offers for the long-wheelbase pop-up Nugget models: a rear toilet room or extended storage cabinetry. That seems like a no brainer at first, as some form of bathroom almost certainly outweighs extra cabinetry, but if you camp mostly "on-grid" in organized campgrounds and RV parks with their own bathroom facilities, you may not have much use for an inbuilt toilet.

Alternatively, if you camp off-grid but prefer the toilet outside (wayyyyy outside) your tiny, four-sleeper roam-home, you might be better off having the extra storage space, some of which you can use to bring along a portable toilet and pop-up privacy tent.

View from inside the bed - those upper cabinets help give the High Roof hundreds of extra liters of storage versus the long-wheelbase pop-up model
View from inside the bed - those upper cabinets help give the High Roof hundreds of extra liters of storage versus the long-wheelbase pop-up model

Whatever the case, Ford's brilliantly blue debut Nugget High Roof is equipped with the simpler extended storage option, quite possibly so Ford can make the "Nugget High Roof with Toilet" its own debut at a future show. In place of the toilet on the passenger side, this base layout includes a tall wardrobe that extends right back to the interior edge of the tailgate.

Thanks largely to that extended wardrobe unit, which rises straight up to the fixed-roof ceiling, the new High Roof with that wardrobe option offers a total of 911 liters of storage space, 235 liters more than its pop-topped Nugget equivalent. Similarly, the High Roof with toilet offers 711 liters of storage, 180 liters more than the toilet-in-back pop-up Nugget. Storage might not sound all that interesting during a vehicle debut, but the more the better when on the road indefinitely and fully loaded up with recreational gear and basic life essentials.

New Ford Nugget High Roof debut
New Ford Nugget High Roof debut

It may not have a toilet, but the mega-wardrobe Nugget High Roof does include a sink at the kitchen and an outdoor shower hookup in the tailgate. Both deliver hot water thanks to an onboard water boiler fed by the 53-L fresh water tank. The kitchen also comes stocked with a dual-burner gas stove and 33-L drawer fridge.

The 545-cm (215-in) Nugget High Roof is based on Ford's long-wheelbase Tourneo Custom Titanium trim, and the entry level variant is powered by a 148-hp 2.0-liter EcoBlue engine and six-speed manual transmission. It starts at a base price of €82,645.50 (approx. US$96,575), close to $3K more than the pop-up Nugget. The optional rear toilet room adds €599, which brings us back to "no brainer" on that option – even if you do use on-site bathroom facilities, not having to get out and walk across the campground for a midnight pee is definitely worth more than 600 bills, and may even prove priceless ... especially in winter.

Source: Ford Germany

View gallery - 26 images

Tags

CampervansFordCampervanRVdusseldorf-caravan-salon-2025CampingWestfalia-AutomotiveOutdoors and Camping
No comments
C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!