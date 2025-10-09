Extreme-terrain camper mellows wrathful wilds with obsessive detail

The latest model in Australia's market of hardwearing truck canopy-style camper trailers, the all-new Mosfab Cosmos has a standout layout that separates it from the campground pack. Every hatch is split into a series of storage cubbies, drawers and slide-outs that give each and every piece of provisioning a dedicated place to call home. Spend about three minutes popping doors, pitching the tent and unfurling the awning, and you'll turn any sun-scorched patch of earth into a welcoming off-road retreat complete with heated tent, staircase, dual-fridge gourmet galley and hotel-grade coffee station.

A startup based in Melbourne, Mosfab makes clear that it has designed its brawny strongbox of a trailer to withstand the most extreme off-road terrain in Australia. It starts out with a reinforced steel chassis and mounts up an Teko Stage 4 adjustable airbag suspension with two shocks per Icon inner-beadlock alloy wheel. Those two wheels are all wrapped up in Mickey Thompson Baja Boss all-terrain tires.

Mosfab estimates a three-minute setup time for the Cosmos, which expands into a roomy indoor/outdoor adventure base Mosfab

Those underpinnings will get you to camp down the thorniest of paths, but it's after arrival that the 14.4-foot (4.4-m) Cosmos really comes to life. What appears to be little more than a big, dumb aluminum box on wheels is anything but, bursting open into an inviting, meticulously organized indoor/outdoor base camp. It's not quite as luxurious as one of Australia's hardcore off-road caravans, but it's quite impressively laid out for a small, extra-rugged camper trailer weighing 3,616 lb (1,640 kg) to start.

Both the Cosmos' left and right sides include two large hatches with lift-up access doors. The left side of travel houses an impressive kitchen that packs everything you need for a creating serious meals, all stored in carefully organized spaces. The stack of slides closer to the trailer's rear-end is topped by a slide-out worktop that can be deployed and used on its own. Alternatively, cooks can slide out the entire stack to use the worktop, access the storage compartment below and separately slide out the Asko induction cooktop.

Mosfab has done some impressive work creating a very thoughtful, organized layout, starting with this multi-slide that includes a worktop, dry storage drawer and induction cooker Mosfab

The next drawer stack over includes a top spice and dry goods drawer with an available foam insert sized to hold standard spice containers. A series of small Tupperware boxes is included for storing things like teabags and coffee. Everything's designed to fit like a snug glove, avoiding any bouncing, rattling or spilling during the bumpy ride to camp.

The middle drawer in that same stack is designed for cutlery, the bottom drawer for dishes. Both are available with their own purpose-cut foam inserts to keep everything still and organized.

Up above those three drawers, the slim slide-out pantry holds the coffeemaker and serves as a coffee prep station, able to house things like sugar and stirrers. Heck, throw a pack of biscotti in there and enjoy morning coffee like you're in an Italian cafe.

You won't want to store cream on the sliding pantry for very long, but the standing 85-L Bushman door fridge right next to it ensures that's readily available, too. Below that fridge, Mosfab hides another slide-out worktop to ensure you're never scrambling around looking for somewhere to stir your coffee or prep campsite snacks.

Recognizing that folks need some general storage, too, Mosfab completes the rearmost left-side hatch with a large empty storage compartment above the drawers.

The frontmost storage hatch on the left side of travel has a slide-out fridge drawer down low, the heating system above Mosfab

Moving to the left-side front hatch, Mosfab installs a slide-out designed for a second fridge or cooler – since you can never have too much cold storage. It'll hold a chest-style fridge/freezer up to 52 liters in size.

Above that secondary fridge slide, the hydronic diesel heating system provides blown heat and piped hot water. Mosfab cuts a vent through the floor of the rooftop tent for heated overnighting and runs a second vent to the kitchen area, serving as a simple hand warmer for chilly chefs or as a full space heat for the auxiliary tent that can be created by hanging walls from the 270-degree awning above.

Interestingly, there's no sign of a formal sink in that elaborate kitchen, but Mosfab does have a plumbing port on the front of the trailer. It can be used to hook up a shower and/or sink sprayer for cleaning dishes.

The treaded front chassis platform works as a step and as an above-ground showering platform for the hookup to the looker's left lower corner – those looking for privacy will want to add a tent or simply use the shower for rinsing off with clothes on Mosfab

As one walks around the front of the Cosmos trailer, they'll notice another signature feature: the staircase. Instead of the common ladder, Mosfab follows the budding trend of small camper staircases, installing a semi-enclosed set of steps sandwiched between the two frontmost side cabinets. This configuration appears to provide a comfortable, secure ascent up to the two-person wedge tent, and the stairs feature tractive treads and lighting to increase safe passage.

The wall on which the stair treads are mounted lifts upward to reveal the full 5-kWh Victron electrical system behind it. Here, all electrical components including the 3,000-W inverter and energy management hardware remain readily accessible. The trailer includes 400 watts of roof-mounted solar panels and an additional 400-watt foldable solar panel that stores in its own dedicated compartment.

Moseying over to the right side of travel, the slim front hatch cabinet houses the controls for the airbag suspension system. Users can use it to level out the trailer at camp. The larger rear hatch is designed for general clothing, tool and gear storage and includes dedicated cubbies for things like the folding solar panel and a folding table. It also has a series of drawers and a simple fishing rod holder system that uses holes in the upper wall to store rods laterally.

The right side also includes a drop-down shower tent mounted on the base of the rooftop tent, near the front corner.

The rear of the Cosmos completes the ultra-organized layout with a jerry can box and a fold-down full-size spare wheel holder. The box holds up to four 20-L jerry cans for carrying extra fuel and water and even includes lower holes built in so you can install a water faucet without removing the canister.

The rear of the trailer includes an under-body storage drawer, jerry can/firewood box and swing-down spare tire carrier Mosfab

The trailer also includes two inbuilt 60-L water tanks.

Mosfab introduced the Cosmos at this year's National 4x4 Show in Sydney before showing it at the National 4x4 event in Melbourne, along with other off-road camping shows. It has not yet published a full price lists, but an offer sheet on its website shows an early bird base price of AU$119,000 (approx. US$78,400), with a fully loaded early bird of AU$125,000 (US$82,350). The base model comes equipped as described, while the fully loaded version comes with loads of additional equipment, such as the galley foam inserts, dishes, outdoor table and chair set, four MaxTrax traction boards, a portable toilet and more.

Those prices feature a 15% discount off planned MSRP pricing and are offered to the first 20 people who order. That puts the base MSRP at AU$140,000 (US$92,225).

That's definitely too rich for our blood for a tent-top trailer, but the Cosmos reads like an impressive labor of love. It feels like the team continually took it out in the field, tested it thoroughly, and brought it back to the shop to make small tweaks to increase overall usability and convenience. Still, for that kind of money we'd really want a full interior with bathroom and ideally available space for the family.

But that's just us. Mosfab says it's received loads of interest while touring the show circuit, lining up early bird orders for 2026 delivery. We definitely wish it success, and we'd love to see how it sets up and organizes future models (or just a reworked Cosmos 2.0).

For an informative full trailer tour, check out the YouTube link below. Mosfab's supplier for components like the rooftop tent and awning, The Bush Company does a very thorough walkthrough, highlighting some features that aren't on show in the photos.

Source: Mosfab via The Bush Company YouTube

