Knife-edged camper slices out of the wind tunnel & into the bush

Polydrops once noted it went through more than 100 CFD simulations to finalize the thin, tapered form of its wing-like P21 family camping trailer. But apparently, it wasn't finished. Because as it ruggedized the P21 into off-road form, it also further massaged the vessel's already slippery aerodynamic profile. So whether you're worried about draining the battery of your Rivian R2 or sipping up every last drop of gas during a far-flung backcountry tour, the P21X helps ensure that doesn't happen ... and then it sleeps you and the family comfortably.

The first thing we noticed about the P21X wasn't its lifted, slightly ruggedized build but the new aerodynamic design, particularly the fin-like spoiler extending off the rear roofline. But that aerodynamic update came as a result of the off-road modification program.

A blade-like nose helps the P21X achieve superior aerodynamics, providing more efficient towing Polydrops

Polydrops started off by lifting the X trailer by 4 inches (10 cm), sliding on some all-terrain tires in the process. The P21X now sits 15 inches (38 cm) clear off the ground and rides on an independent axle-less suspension. Drop your eyes down to the tires, and you can definitely notice some extra aluminum standing behind and above them compared to the P21.

To compensate for the lifted body, Polydrops went back to the CFD software to analyze and tweak the aerodynamics package. The P21 always had a rough canoe-like form as viewed from above, its cabin swelling out at the sidewalls to crack open livable space before tapering in at the front and rear ends for better aerodynamics.

The P21 has an almost canoe- or surfboard-like tapered shape that gets slightly more pinched at the rear in the P21X update Polydrops

The P21X body kit pushes that shape further into marine vessel-like territory by adding fins at the tail-end of the roofline, angled inward to further taper the upper rear-end in a way Polydrops can't do with the entire body without squeezing out critical livable space inside. This gives the new trailer a rear profile that looks like a fishtail or swallowtail.

The new tail treatment doesn't add to the total length of the new trailer, which lists in at the same namesake 21 feet (6.4 m) as the original P21. That's thanks to the slight slope of the slim, tapered rear wall, which sticks out farthest at the bottom corner.

The Polydrops P21X is built for taking the family farther off the beaten path Polydrops

Beyond that big addition, the P21X form looks largely the same as the P21, faceted sides angling outward from the thin rear wall to create interior space, then back inward to meet the hard-dropping roofline at the sharp front edge.

Just above that front edge, you'll find the triangular Aptera nameplate at the nose of the flush-fit full-length rooftop solar panel array. For the P21X, Polydrops grows that setup to 1,300 standard watts, up from the 920-W standard kit atop the P21. The LFP battery bank maintains the same 5-kWh standard capacity with the option to double it to 10 kWh. Campers monitor that electrical system and other hardware using the 7-in touchscreen inside the trailer, which includes Bluetooth connectivity.

The P21X includes the full-blown 1,300-W Aptera solar charging system that is an optional upgrade on the original P21 Polydrops

To help conserve power, Polydrops installs a downsized 10,000-BTU air conditioning/heatpump unit. The trailer also includes a 30-A shore power hookup.

The P21X comes with its floor plan standard, not sold in individual add-on modules like in the original P21. The layout is the same as the fully furnished P21, though, splitting the two boat-like V-berth double beds with an aisle-spanning kitchen.

The kitchen has a sink console on one side of the trailer and a taller cooking console on the other side. The latter comes equipped with an induction cooktop and microwave, along with cabinetry and counter space. The cooler-style 25-L Dometic CFX3 fridge stows away under the front bed.

The dinette transformed into the 58 x 80-in master bed Polydrops

Polydrops fully deconstructs its bathroom and plumbing system, storing a shower pan with drain away inside a chest next to the kitchen sink cabinet. The faucet is a portable Dometic Go unit piped to a 34-L fresh water tank, while the shower is a portable Geyser system drawing from the same tank. A standard water heater ensures there's warm water for showering and dishwashing.

The P21X webpage doesn't mention anything about a shower curtain, but Polydrops has developed a ceiling-secured deployable curtain for the P21. We assume it will offer it on the P21X as well, at least optionally. That would also create a private space for using the portable toilet, though toilet use might be better left outdoors as the shower room packs up to serve as part of the front bed – so good luck using it at night.

Polydrops deployable shower curtain system shown in the original P21 Polydrops

The P21X cabin also includes two swivel tables that double as part of the bed platforms. The main table attaches to a pedestal to create a U-shaped dinette at the rear of the trailer. That dining lounge converts into the main 58 x 80-in (147 x 203-cm) bed at night.

The second table attaches to a mount up front to create a more informal dining area/workstation at the cushioned seat atop the stored shower pan and the edge of the bed.

The P21X's main rear queen bed transforms into a dinette with vis-a-vis benches and a sofa seat behind it Polydrops

The two beds together are aimed at sleeping a family of four. The interior stands 6 feet (1.8 m) high at its peak, offering comfortable standing room for most adults.

The 2,100-lb (953-kg) P21X checks in a few hundred pounds heavier than the P21 but is still quite lightweight and compatible with a variety of vehicles, including electrics. Polydrops has listed the 21X as a limited-edition trailer and only plans to hand-build 20 examples at its California facility. Pricing starts at $76,900, and buyers can reserve their build slots through the Polydrops website.

The P21X gets a little extra rear taper thanks to the new upper aero tail Polydrops

Source: Polydrops

