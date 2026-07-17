Piercing off-road teardrop camper grows wings bigger than Red Bull can

One of the fiercest, sharpest go-anywhere teardrop trailers roaming the Outback, the Stockman Rover series has been a highly enviable hunk of RV hardware since well before it got a 2.0 update. And it remains one after what we'll call a V2.2 facelift. The newly updated 2026 camper maintains its world-leading combination of intimidating exterior construction and cushy interior comfort, taking on a new power system, new multi-awning setup, stealthy black-out look, and available entry-level trim that drops its base price by AU$10K compared to 2025.

Both previous times we've looked at the Rover series, the trailer showed up to camp in a rather bright shade of white, offset by a few contrast stripes and shapes. So a full-on black-out look is a rather dramatic change that's hard to overlook. Stockman explains that the black model pictured is still a prototype, and the black-out package with bed-liner-like protective coating all over isn't available to option just yet but will be in the future.

The 2026 Stockman Rover 2.0 prototype shows off a rugged new black-out look Stockman Products

While white still seems a better bet for the shadeless expanses of sunlight-suffocated Outback, it's hard to ignore how that gritty black bed liner perfectly enhances the toughness of the Rover's bullet-like profile. If we were in the market, we'd likely wait until that option showed up on the configurator.

The other highly conspicuous new update to find its way to the Rover 2.0 is that big, stretched set of wings. Previously, the Stockman Rover and Rover 2.0 were available with a single 180- or 270-degree awning mounted on the lefthand side of travel. Now Stockman adds an optional auxiliary tent that zips into a second 180-degree awning on the righthand side.

The new changing room tent extends the sheltered space of the trailer Stockman Products

In addition to supporting the auxiliary tent for use as a weather-protected outdoor space and private changing room, the optional extra awning adds flexibility that will definitely come in handy at camp. As the sun moves across the sky, the dual awnings help maintain shade from different angles.

Stockman further enhances that shaded footprint with a zip-in panel that connects the two individual side awnings into a complete 360-degree setup comparable to models on offer by Bundutec and Naturnest. The deployed tailgate provides some of this function on its own, but the zip-in awning panel extends the coverage farther out and eliminates the strips of sunlight you're bound to get with just the tailgate.

The new awning system wraps clean around the back and sides of the trailer Stockman Products

While we're just playing around with the Red Bull analogy, it's not entirely untrue. Beyond that double-180-awning spread being physically larger than any of the human-sprouted cartoon wings of Red Bull fame, more figuratively speaking, this trailer hits the dirt with a level of balls you simply won't find at the bottom of any can (or case) of energy drink. You'd need to drown that drink in vodka to gain temporary balls a fraction as big.

And that's thanks to a rugged construction that starts with a steel-tube chassis welded at Stockman HQ before getting sent out for a hot dunk in the molten galvanization tank. The base model gets a pair of leaf springs out at the 17-in alloy wheels, while the mid- and top-tier variants use a Cruisemaster XT coil suspension with dual shocks. A pair of 235/65 R17 all-terrain tires greets the dirt hungrily.

Stockman integrates the poly fresh water tank into the chassis build Stockman Products

The other major modification coming as part of the MY2026 launch is the switch to an all-Renogy power system. That may seem like a downgrade in comparison to the Redarc hardware with which Stockman previously worked, but the company says it's impressed with Renogy's strides in reliability and its leadership in innovation and features. It certainly shouldn't hurt Stockman's ability to keep pricing as close to 2025 levels as possible, either.

The difference between the two systems is most noticeable via the new interface: a sleek 7-in Renogy One Vision smart home-style touchscreen in place of the hard-buttoned Redarc Vision interface on the 2025 Rover 2.0. Mounted on the rear wall next to the galley, that touchscreen works with Renogy's One Core display, which brings systems monitoring into the cabin so you don't have to step out to check power level, solar draw and other electrical readings. Stockman also mentions that a software update will turn that Core screen into second controller, offering the ability to switch on lights, inverter, A/C and other hardware from inside.

The flagship Ultra model comes with the full electrical system that includes a 7-in touchscreen control center in the galley Stockman Products

As with the outgoing Redarc hardware, the top-tier Renogy electrical package is reserved for the Rover 2.0 "Ultra" flagship trailer. Along with that display duo, it includes a 300-Ah lithium battery that can be upgraded optionally to 600 Ah, a 2,000-W inverter, a 220-W solar array, an 80-A AC charger and a 50-A DC-DC charger.

Moving to the opposite end of the lineup, Stockman reintroduces the "Escape" base model. The company was offering an Escape the first time we looked at the Rover in 2022 but discontinued it with the launch of the Rover 2.0. The Escape is meant to be the barebones, equip-it-yourself trailer of the Rover 2.0 family but does come with equipment like an entry-level Renogy electrical system (120-Ah battery, One Core monitoring screen, 100-W solar panel), 150-L fresh water tank and inner-spring queen mattress. It starts at AU$49,990 (approx. US$34,900), way downmarket from the AU$79,990 (US$55,825) Ultra.

Stockman supplies a full-width stainless steel countertop with help from a swing-out stove and sink Stockman Products

In between, the AU$64,990 (US$45,350) Intrepid spec shares the same Renogy setup as the Escape but adds on features like the swing-out stove/BBQ in the galley, a 130-L standing Bushmaster fridge, the left-side awning, and a drop-down shower tent with Joolca heated shower system. It falls short of the Ultra package on features like the full-blown Renogy kit, built-in diesel hot water system and 240-V rooftop reverse-cycle air conditioner/heater.

The second awning is available optionally across the three-model lineup, and Stockman offers additional options such as a 24-in smart TV, dual-bike rack and front firewood box.

Source: Stockman Products