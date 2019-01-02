While much modern cancer research is investigating ways to destroy these deadly cells, a new study has examined a potentially different approach to battling the nasty disease. Scientists have long understood that, in some instances, malignant cancer cells can sit in stasis for prolonged periods of time without spreading or causing disease-related symptoms. This process is called the cancer-immune equilibrium, and while it is known to be mediated by the body's immune system, we do not know exactly how it works.