Film and TV favorites among incoming Scalextric cars

Once a favorite for the living room or kids bedroom floor, Scalextric racing tracks may seem a little dated by today's tablet or robot toy standards. But building a track, slotting in competing cars and testing your racing skills against friends or family is enormous fun. Among the new cars due for release in 2020 are movie and television favorites such as the James Bond's DB5, the time-traveling Delorean from Back to the Future and models inspired by DC Comics heroes and villains.

For Brit comedy lovers, a yellow Robin Reliant Regal van and Ford Capri MkIII from the long-running sitcom Only Fools and Horses are offered as a twin pack. James Bond does a double too, with a classic Aston Martin DB5 and an Aston Martin V8 (from No Time to Die). There's a VW T1b Panel Van emblazoned with DC Comics characters, a Batmobile, and the Dark Knight can also go head-to-head with one of his colorful nemeses, thanks to a Joker-inspired ride.

Batman can race against one of his most colorful foes, the Joker Hornby Hobbies

In the 35th anniversary year of the first Back to the Future movie, Hornby has also included a miniature DeLorean (at 1:32 scale), complete with Marty McFly at the wheel, an OUTATIME registration plate and removable lightning rod conductor.

Other slot car racers of note from the 2020 collection include a limited edition six-wheeled Tyrrell P34 twin pack, a purple Dodge Charger R/T and a replica of a Lotus 25 from the Monaco GP in 1963.

Slot racing may not be as challenging or realistic as some of today's console racing games, but it sure is fun. And with the introduction of the Film and TV range, it's loaded full of nostalgia too.

Models start from US$42.99 each, availability is staggered throughout 2020. The video below introduces some of the highlights.

SCALEXTRIC | Range Launch 2020 is here!

Source: Hornby