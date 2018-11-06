A warming planet doesn't just affect the quality of the air – the oceans are also heating up at an alarming rate, which can bleach coral, melt glaciers and raise the sea level. While this is hardly news to anybody, it turns out that the problem may be much worse than we initially thought. A new study has used a more accurate technique to measure the rate of ocean warming, and found that it could be 60 percent higher than the current worst-case scenario suggests.