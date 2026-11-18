Star Wars fans hoping to collect a piece of cinematic history at auction needed more than the Force on their side – or in their bank account – with Darth Vader's classic lightsaber setting a new world record for props from the franchise, selling for US$4.875 million.

The collectable from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983) made history with the price it fetched at the Heritage Auctions sale. And it was just part of the two record-setting memorabilia sell-off sessions. The first raked in $7.34 million, with the second earning $606,000.

Ultimately, it made it the most profitable standalone Star Wars auction ever.

As for the lasers, we have a feeling the buyer may have to improvise Heritage Auctions

"Two world records in one day is an extraordinary celebration of Star Wars and the collectors who treasure its history," says Joe Maddalena, Heritage’s Executive Vice President. "Vader’s lightsaber is an artifact from the very heart of the saga, and its result led a historic auction. From lightsabers to original artwork and filming models, collectors continue to turn to Heritage for the pieces that defined this universe."

The lightsaber sale easily beat the previous record of $3.875 for Tom Jung’s original poster painting for Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.

The November auction day sold off material that spanned the franchise, from Episodes I to IX, but Vader’s lightsaber was always expected to be the star sale.

Nonetheless, if nearly $5 million for a 1980s tech relic is out of your price range, you might want to set an alert for January 1, 2027. It's when Lego will be releasing a special two-in-oneStar Wars set. And you'll only need $69.99 to score it.

Darth Vader's wall mount as part of the new two-in-one Lego set coming out on January 1 Lego

The Lego set can either form Vader's helmet or this famous quote Lego

The 628-piece set can build Darth Vader's helmet or the "I am your father" wall art using the same bricks. The helmet version has a few bricks left over to form a stand, so it can stand on a shelf rather than only being mounted on the wall. The set also comes with a bonus poster.

Source: Heritage Auctions