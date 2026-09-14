Acer's 60-Hz color ePaper monitor loses glare and blue light

Acer's new EP130K brings ePaper out of the e-reader and onto the desk, pairing a paper-like 13.3-inch panel with touch, color, and a surprisingly quick refresh rate.

ePaper has spent years living inside e-readers, but the technology has been steadily creeping into monitors and smartphones built for people who stare at screens all day. We've watched that shift play out with portable panels like the Dasung Paperlike 13K and larger color slates such as the Boox Tab X C, both of which swap the glare and blue light of a typical LCD for something closer to the printed page.

Now, Acer is putting its name on the idea. Unveiled at IFA 2026 in Berlin, the EP130K is a portable ePaper monitor pitched at professionals doing long stretches of deep work, as well as avid readers and mobile users whose jobs take them outdoors. With more of us clocking double-digit hours of daily screen time, the appeal of a low-strain, blue-light-free display has grown well beyond the reading crowd. It's a familiar concept, but a household brand wading into a niche that has mostly belonged to specialists like Dasung and Bigme is interesting.

In black-and-white mode the panel hits up to 3,200 x 2,400, around 308 ppi, keeping text and fine details crisp Acer

The EP130K centers on a matte 13.3-inch ePaper panel that supports touch directly on the screen, so you can write, sketch, or navigate with a stylus or just your finger. In black-and-white mode it runs at up to 3,200 x 2,400 resolution, which works out to roughly 308 pixels per inch – plenty sharp for dense text and small interface elements. Switch to color and the resolution drops to 1,600 x 1,200 pixels across 4,096 colors, reportedly drawing on E Ink's Kaleido 3 technology.

Both modes are rated at 60 Hz, which is an unusually high refresh rate for ePaper and should take some of the sluggishness out of scrolling and cursor movement. Acer lists a 20-ms grey-to-grey response time, though ePaper still handles motion differently than LCD or OLED, so independent testing will tell the real story.

Ditching the backlight means no glare and no blue light, and it should be a treat outdoors, but like all ePaper it needs decent ambient light to stay readable. A single USB-C cable carries both video and power, and the panel's bi-stability lets the last image linger on screen even after every cable is pulled. Connectivity stretches to a mini-HDMI input and a second USB-C port, with a pair of 1-watt speakers and an audio output rounding things out, while the stand tilts through a 0 to 180-degree range but skips swivel, height, and pivot adjustment.

A single USB-C cable handles both video and power, while bi-stability keeps the last image on screen even with everything unplugged Acer

Pricing starts at US$749.99, with availability slated for Q1 2027. This is a steep premium over an ordinary 13- or 14-inch portable LCD, so the value case rests entirely on the ePaper experience rather than gaming or video.

There are still many things ePaper displays can't do compared to LCD or OLED, so this isn't a do-everything display. What it offers instead is comfort: a calmer, paper-like surface for the hours you would otherwise spend squinting at a backlit panel. It's a pitch we've seen drive eye-friendly devices like the Bigme B251 too. Whether that’s worth $750 comes down to how you work, but Acer lending its name to the category could nudge ePaper monitors a little further toward the mainstream.

Product page: Acer EP130K

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