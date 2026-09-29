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Consumer Tech

Tiny e-reader snaps to your phone to fight doomscrolling

By Monica J. White
September 29, 2026
Tiny e-reader snaps to your phone to fight doomscrolling
An included magnetic case lets the Picco attach directly to the back of a smartphone, keeping a book ready whenever downtime hits
An included magnetic case lets the Picco attach directly to the back of a smartphone, keeping a book ready whenever downtime hits
View 6 Images
An included magnetic case lets the Picco attach directly to the back of a smartphone, keeping a book ready whenever downtime hits
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An included magnetic case lets the Picco attach directly to the back of a smartphone, keeping a book ready whenever downtime hits
The 235-PPI monochrome ePaper screen renders clear book text with adjustable formatting, font settings, and front-lighting options
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The 235-PPI monochrome ePaper screen renders clear book text with adjustable formatting, font settings, and front-lighting options
Weighing just 58 g, the pocket-sized eReader is designed to fit easily alongside everyday carry items for on-the-go reading
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Weighing just 58 g, the pocket-sized eReader is designed to fit easily alongside everyday carry items for on-the-go reading
The magnetic back also attaches to surfaces like refrigerators, displaying built-in utility apps like the Pomodoro timer alongside cover art
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The magnetic back also attaches to surfaces like refrigerators, displaying built-in utility apps like the Pomodoro timer alongside cover art
The Picco's 3.97-inch ePaper display sits in a compact body roughly the size of a playing card attach directly to the back of a smartphone, keeping a book ready whenever downtime hits
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The Picco's 3.97-inch ePaper display sits in a compact body roughly the size of a playing card attach directly to the back of a smartphone, keeping a book ready whenever downtime hits
Detached from a phone, a lanyard loop and compact footprint make it easy to slip into a coat pocket or carry bag
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Detached from a phone, a lanyard loop and compact footprint make it easy to slip into a coat pocket or carry bag
View gallery - 6 images

The trend with E Ink devices lately has been pretty clear. For the most part, they’ve been getting bigger, with recent models like Boox’s 13.3-inch Tab X C pushing the tech firmly into tablet territory. The Picco bucks this trend: its 3.97-inch display sits in a compact body roughly the size of a playing card, weighing just 58 g (2 oz).

This makes it significantly smaller than even the company’s own pocket-friendly ePaper models. The more interesting part, though, is how you carry it around. An included magnetic-ring case lets you snap the Picco to the back of your smartphone, so you can always have it handy and won’t need a separate full-size e-reader.

Boox is pitching it for things like queuing, commuting, and quick breaks – the short spells of downtime that we’d probably usually fill by scrolling social media. Rather than replacing your smartphone, Picco is meant to travel with it as a less distracting alternative.

Weighing just 58 g, the pocket-sized eReader is designed to fit easily alongside everyday carry items for on-the-go reading
Weighing just 58 g, the pocket-sized eReader is designed to fit easily alongside everyday carry items for on-the-go reading

The Picco’s screen is modest by design. Its monochrome ePaper panel runs at 235 PPI, with anti-aliasing to smooth fine text and an adjustable front light that can shift between warmer and cooler tones. You can turn the pages using either the touchscreen or physical buttons, and the display rotates through four orientations.

Boox supports a wide range of eBook and document formats, and you can adjust the fonts, margins, and line spacing to what works best for you. This tiny format probably won’t be the best for dense PDFs, but it makes sense for short bursts of straightforward reading.

When detached from your phone, the device is small enough to slip into a pocket or bag on its own. The magnetic case also allows it to stick to other metal surfaces, like a fridge, making it easy to keep nearby around the house in a place you can’t miss.

The Picco’s software is deliberately simple, but there’s still more than enough room to hold a sizable library. It comes with a 16 GB microSD card and supports up to 2 TB, and you can transfer files through the Boox Tiles app, booxtiles.com, or using a direct USB-C connection. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are built-in, too.

The magnetic back also attaches to surfaces like refrigerators, displaying built-in utility apps like the Pomodoro timer alongside cover art
The magnetic back also attaches to surfaces like refrigerators, displaying built-in utility apps like the Pomodoro timer alongside cover art

Rather than recreating Boox’s full Android-style tablet experience, the dialed-back interface stays focused on reading and a handful of utilities including Pomodoro, Todo, and Countdown apps, plus customizable screensavers.

Preorders went live yesterday, with pricing starting at US$99.99 and shipping expected by November. The Picco also marks the debut of Boox Tiles, a new category focused on smaller, more lifestyle-oriented ePaper gadgets.

Its intent clearly isn’t to replace a larger e-reader. Ultimately, the appeal comes down to convenience and focus – and a way to minimize the temptation to doomscroll. By hitching a ride on the very device most likely to distract you, the Picco could turn routine phone-checking urges into quick reading sessions.

Product page: Boox Picco

View gallery - 6 images

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Consumer TechE-readerMagneticE-InkPortableE-book
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Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Monica is a tech journalist with over a decade of experience. Computing is her main area of interest, and she loves building her own PCs and tracking all the latest innovations. A UK native, Monica now lives in Poland with her fluffy dog and her endless pile of electronics.

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