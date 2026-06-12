Compact e-reader now lets you handwrite notes and lists on-the-go

BOOX has launched its Go 6 (Gen II) e-reader, which now features pen- and pencil-like handwriting capabilities and a notes app packed with useful templates. These productivity features take this model to the next level – all for less than US$200.

The second generation of its 6-inch E Ink reader bring BOOX's innovative note-taking technology to the smaller screen, turning this gadget into not just a sleek portable library but a powerful planner and creative tool in its own right.

The Go 6 (Gen II) comes in four colors, all with detailing inspired by another handy travel accessory – a good suitcase BOOX

Recently, I was converted to the BOOX – and Android – side when I tested out the Go 10.3 (Gen II) Luma tablet. And it's not an overstatement to say it's been life-changing. Despite my work and spending a fair bit of 2026 mingling with robots in China and Hong Kong, I'm not someone who easily incorporates new technology into their daily life.

In addition to this, digital tools can be a challenge for visually driven attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) brains; for me, typing workflow schedules, meetings and appointments into an app or an online calendar is about as useful as writing it down on a scrap of paper (the paper actually works better, as long as I don't then lose it). If I close an app – or even shut a hardcopy planner – I'm likely to forget it exists.

A few months ago, I gave the Go 10.3 tablet a test run, and found a sweet spot I never knew existed. Sure, it's digital, but I could still handwrite to-do lists and schedules like I would in my poorly neglected Moleskine. Much like the tablet, the more compact Go 6 is designed for many uses, with a 300 PPI monochrome ePaper display and adjustable front lights for clear, no-strain reading, as well as stylus-supported E Ink technology that allows you to use it like you're writing on actual paper. Running Android 11, it also connects to the Google Play Store so you can customize it with any third-party apps that you need. Through this, you can access your other digital calendars, planners and productivity apps, even link up your Kindle library, without the distraction of a full-feature smartphone.

This is how I think my handwriting looks, compared to how it does look (below) BOOX

The updated Go 6 pairs with the InkSense Plus Stylus (not included) and comes with a native notes app that lets you mark up books you're reading and use it much like how you'd write in a planner or journal, except now you have more templates to work with, which are all stored in the same spot. Of course it's much more than a fancy note-taker, but this aspect elevates it far above e-readers that don't have this functionality. So you can jot down thoughts, do some idle sketching, make lists on-the-go that are instantly saved (and then easily accessible to add to or reference).

The hardware has had an interesting design makeover too, now available in four colors – Plum, Stone, Shell, and Custard – and features detailing that resembles the surface of a suitcase. It weighs 160 g (5.6 oz) and is just 6.8-mm (0.27-in) thick, so it's built for travel, whether that be across the world on vacation or commuting to work.

One of the great aspects of my tablet is its lighting, whether it's being used in bright sunlight or on a dimmed plane. And while we haven't yet put the Go 6 to the test, BOOX has set a pretty good precedent with its battery power. Here, a 1,500-mAh polymer Li-on battery should last you several days easily, if not longer, even with frequent use.

While it can take a bit of time getting used to the E Ink and ePaper refresh compared with a late-model smartphone, the screen responsiveness on the 10.3 model when using the stylus is excellent – so I'd expect that, or even better, on the smaller device. The Go 6 (Gen II) gets a system makeover with 3 GB of RAM, and has Bluetooth 5.0 and 2.4-GHz/5-GHz Wi-Fi connectivity, and a microSD card slot.

Day or night, the screen adapts to reading conditions and your preferences BOOX

Of course, these devices do a whole lot more than display pages and let you scribble notes. They're built for user customization. That said, the preloaded software (including a range of note templates) mean you can just plug and play with minimal set-up. Naturally, you will need a Wi-Fi connection for some features, such as adding apps and updating firmware. Existing digital libraries on other non-BOOX e-readers can also be integrated via apps like Kindle for Android.

And while the Go 6 (Gen II) may not look and feel as luxurious as a high-end Kindle Scribe, it delivers much more open-ended and flexible usability – like the opportunity to run third-party, non-native apps – for a fraction of the price.

Meanwhile, since I like to practice what I preach, here's the main menu of my tablet's notes section. While the InkSense stylus ($45.99) can't work miracles when it comes to handwriting (clearly), it does have 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, tilt support, a customizable side button and is powered by a 80-mAh battery – so it's a worthy investment, especially if you'll want to make the most of its productivity tools or want to annotate texts like academic papers using the native NeoReader app.

The 10.3 tablet from BOOX has transformed my note-taking and organizing New Atlas

While we're yet to see how the new 6-inch device handles, BOOX has found a sweet spot in its reading-writing hybrid – a device that makes it easy to switch off with a novel, and a versatile tool that makes all kinds of note-taking, journaling and list-making nearly as enjoyable. And in the case of the new travel-ready Go 6, it's also affordable, at less than $200.

The BOOX Go 6 (Gen II) is available for pre-order through the BOOX Shop for $199.99. Units are expected to begin shipping on June 17.

Source: BOOX