Review: Boox's feature-packed E Ink tablet is unlike any e-reader I've used

While it’s not exactly a household name, Boox tablets have steadily made their way into the e-reader market that’s long been dominated by Amazon’s Kindle. But the Boox Go 10.3 Lumi makes a strong argument for reading tablet of choice, because it’s much more than just a device to read a book on.

The Go 10.3 (Gen II) Lumi sits somewhere between a digital notebook, an e-reader and a minimalist Android tablet, designed for anyone who spends a lot of time reading, annotating, sketching or writing – and would prefer to do these things without the distraction, eye strain or battery drain that you get with a conventional tablet like an iPad.

The tablet uses E Ink technology, which needs little introduction for New Atlas readers. These revolutionary digital screens can now be found beyond consumer tech, seen on shelves in grocery stores and at bus stops, allowing for real-time updates of prices and schedules, respectively.

Technically, E Ink displays use millions of microscopic capsules usually filled with black and white, but sometimes color, charged pigment particles suspended in fluid. These particles are pushed to the surface of the screen by an electric field, which then form images and more often text that the reader sees. This movement “sticks” the particles to the surface without needing extra power to stay in place – which is why the battery life of E Ink devices are one of their biggest selling points. It also means the screens can be incredibly thin.

The Go 10.3 (Gen II) is super-thin and sleek New Atlas

The size of the Go 10.3 (Gen II) Lumi follows suit, at just 4.8-mm (0.19-in) thick and weighing just 364 g (12.8 oz). Even inside its Boox magnetic case – which also allows you to prop it up for hands-free use – it’s an ultra-slim package that slips easily into a tight space. It’s been a constant companion in my recent travels, and I had no trouble sliding it into a rather crowded backpack’s laptop pouch, unlike my laptop.

As for the stats, it comes with a dual-tone front light for night and day reading, drawing and note-taking, remaining easy on the eyes in bright sunlight or in dim settings – like on overnight flights where the cabin is dimmed for sleeping passengers (unfortunately, I am rarely one of those lucky people).

The high-quality 300-PPI screen produces sharp text and fine details, and its advanced Octa-core processor essentially means eight units are working simultaneously from the single chip. In the simplest terms, it means the system is set up for multitasking without excessive battery drain or lag.

A slim magnetic cover keeps the tablet safe and works as a stand to prop it up New Atlas

A 3,700-mAh battery provides excellent endurance, considering E Ink screens only use power when the screen refreshes. I have been using the tablet daily for work notes and planning, as well as reading an old Charles Darwin text on climbing plants, and I can’t remember the last time I charged it. And it’s currently at 44% capacity. If you’ve had an e-reader like a Kindle, you’ll be familiar with this kind of longevity, so it’s not unique to Boox – but nonetheless is impressive given the other features this tablet offers.

The Go 10.3 is an Android device, running on Android 15 and has the Google Play Store built into its system. If you’re an Android cellphone user, you’ll have added connectivity for getting book purchases and other downloads onto your tablet. However, you can use the reader independently, too, but will need to be on Wi-Fi to download apps, new content and update firmware.

With 64 GB of storage and more than 20 digital formats supported, you can read anything from PDFs to EPUB texts on the built-in NeoReader app – and keep them in the library. Of course, you can also load your existing catalog from other e-readers onto this tablet, as well as purchase new ones through your usual outlets. This is really handy when it comes to swapping from, for example, Kindle to Boox without losing your library. Just make sure you have your passwords handy, because you’ll need to log into your accounts to link everything up.

You can access your books from other digital stores like Kindle – you're welcome to judge my collection, from before I lost my old e-reader New Atlas

The real appeal of the Go 10.3, however, is the writing experience. The metal-cased, USB-chargeable InkSense Plus stylus – which comes with the tablet – supports 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity and tilt recognition, giving handwriting and sketching a surprisingly natural, pencil-on-paper feel than feels uncannily like writing on a notepad. So it’s perfect for jotting down notes, drafting story ideas, annotating or sketching. It’s pleasingly tactile thanks to the textured screen surface and stylus tip, but you can also adjust sound if you don’t enjoy that scratchy “pencil on paper” sound.

My most-used feature so far is the notes section, which has a variety of stored templates and an option to download more New Atlas

The built-in Notes app is also surprisingly packed with features that allow for the type of customization you’d expect from text and image editing software – you can make use of layers, handwriting conversion, lasso tools, tags, outlines and much more. It’s particularly handy for students and researchers needing to make notes in academic papers, as it does the most laborious work for you (keeping track of all you’ll need for your own citations).

I’ve mostly enjoyed just mindlessly doodling on a blank page and playing around with the stylus' range of line thickness and shading capabilities. I also really enjoy the preloaded templates, from sheet music to weekly planners. As someone who prefers handwritten planning, doing this digitally allows for erasing and rearranging lists without the mess that comes with doing this when you put pen to paper.

tAn example of the weekly diary template. As well as the screen replicating writing on paper remarkably well, it's easy to erase text – unlike pen on paper in a non-digital planner New Atlas

Nonetheless, being an Android device is both its greatest strength and biggest obstacle. Google Play means you can install Kindle, Kobo, Libby, OneNote, Obsidian, Google Drive and many other apps directly onto the tablet. I haven’t seen my Kindle books since I lost my device some time ago. However, E Ink tech, by its nature, is not built for fast scrolling, nor video playback and graphics-heavy apps, and you may have to tweak settings to minimize the sluggish screen response.

Boox has also recently released a Bluetooth page-turner called Tappy, which lets users turn ebook pages remotely – ideal for reading in bed, when multitasking like when cooking or relaxing in the bath.

The tablet comes with the stylus and additional tips for the pen, plus the usual charger and manual New Atlas

Boox’s Go 10.3 Gen II Lumi is not trying to replace a tablet like an iPad. Nor does it operate like one – and will probably frustrate anyone who goes into this E Ink tablet world expecting that. But it outperforms any other e-reader I’ve owned or used, and even after nearly two months I still feel like I am discovering its capabilities. Once you master the navigation – like any technology, really – you’ll find it easy to switch between windows in different apps, from book pages to your to-do list, and see how calling this an e-reader undersells its usefulness.

The Boox Go 10.3 Gen II Lumi is available for US$429.99, with two other models with fewer features priced at $399.99 (Go 10.3 Gen II) and $379.99 (Go 10.3), through the official store or retailers such as Amazon.

Source: Boox

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