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Consumer Tech

Microsoft rivals the MacBook Pro with an Nvidia chip and repairable design

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
October 08, 2026
Microsoft rivals the MacBook Pro with an Nvidia chip and repairable design
Microsoft has a powerful new Windows machine for AI development and graphics-intensive tasks
Microsoft has a powerful new Windows machine for AI development and graphics-intensive tasks
View 7 Images
Microsoft has a powerful new Windows machine for AI development and graphics-intensive tasks
1/7
Microsoft has a powerful new Windows machine for AI development and graphics-intensive tasks
Since it isn't glued together, you should be able to take the Ultra apart and repair it easily – and upgrade its storage
2/7
Since it isn't glued together, you should be able to take the Ultra apart and repair it easily – and upgrade its storage
The Surface Laptop Ultra looks profesh in these metallic finishes
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The Surface Laptop Ultra looks profesh in these metallic finishes
The Ultra gets a color-accurate touchscreen and loads of ports for all your peripherals
4/7
The Ultra gets a color-accurate touchscreen and loads of ports for all your peripherals
The Ultra is arguably the first laptop you can buy with Nvidia's RTX Spark chip
5/7
The Ultra is arguably the first laptop you can buy with Nvidia's RTX Spark chip
This USB-C port is magnetic, so the power adapter cable slots right in and stays put
6/7
This USB-C port is magnetic, so the power adapter cable slots right in and stays put
Would you consider this over a MacBook Pro?
7/7
Would you consider this over a MacBook Pro?
View gallery - 7 images

Microsoft has just unveiled the most powerful laptop in its Surface range, and it's set to take on Apple's popular MacBook Pro for demanding work applications. If you're in the market for a higher-end machine, there's a couple of things in this premium option worth learning about – including a brand new processor that no other laptop on the market has yet.

The Surface Laptop Ultra runs on an RTX Spark N1X chip, which is basically all-in-one silicon from Nvidia that combines the company's Blackwell graphics architecture (seen in the current-gen 50-series GPUs), up to 20 cores for the Arm-based CPU, and up to 128GB of unified memory.

Microsoft says that'll sort you out when running AI models locally, working on 3D modeling and video editing projects, and gaming too.

Surface Laptop Ultra | Stepping into the future

One thing to note about this PC is that it's running on an Arm-based processor, which some apps don't directly support. You can still run pretty much any Windows software on it using the Prism emulation layer, but they may not perform as well as on Intel and AMD's x86-64 chips.

The Ultra is arguably the first laptop you can buy with Nvidia's RTX Spark chip
The Ultra is arguably the first laptop you can buy with Nvidia's RTX Spark chip

You'll also find a bright and color-accurate 15-inch touchscreen, loads of ports, a magnetic USB-C port for the power adapter, and 2.5 times the thermal capacity of the lower-end Surface Laptop (the amount of heat its cooling can remove) – all in a chassis less than 18 mm thick, with 15 hours of video playback time from the battery.

The Ultra gets a color-accurate touchscreen and loads of ports for all your peripherals
The Ultra gets a color-accurate touchscreen and loads of ports for all your peripherals

The Ultra starts at US$2,599.99, and be configured with more cores and memory. Microsoft says this will square up formidably against a 14-inch MacBook Pro, which comes in a powerful configuration with an M5 Pro chip (18-core CPU, 20-core GPU), 24GB RAM, and 1TB storage for $2,499. The Ultra said to beat it hollow on benchmarks for AI tasks, including image and video generation.

That said, Apple already has a loyal audience for its MacOS-based performance laptops, and is way better at marketing and distributing MacBook Pros than Microsoft. The latter likely won't move a lot of Ultras, but it is trying to fire a warning shot across Apple's bow to signal that it's serious about enabling high-end performance for AI apps and services on Windows machines.

I'm more interested in what Microsoft's doing to make the Ultra easier to live with over years. The laptop's components aren't glued into place, so it'll be easier to take the whole thing apart, and carry out repairs. The company says it'll publish maintenance guides and make replacement parts available to help with that, and you can also upgrade its storage to 2TB down the line.

Since it isn't glued together, you should be able to take the Ultra apart and repair it easily – and upgrade its storage
Since it isn't glued together, you should be able to take the Ultra apart and repair it easily – and upgrade its storage

If this sounds familiar, it might be because we've previously covered hardware brand Framework, which designs its laptops for repairability from the ground up. Microsoft's effort doesn't come close – the Ultra doesn't support plug-and-play modules to add ports and card readers, and allow for upgrades using a single tool that comes in the box) – but it's a step in the right direction. I sure would like to see more brands follow suit with future models.

The Surface Laptop Ultra looks profesh in these metallic finishes
The Surface Laptop Ultra looks profesh in these metallic finishes

We'll have to wait just a wee bit to see if the Ultra has what it takes to outshine the beloved MacBook Pro in real-world testing. It's up for pre-order now, and deliveries begin shipping October 16. Find the Surface Laptop Ultra on Microsoft's site.

View gallery - 7 images

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Consumer TechLaptopMicrosoftMicrosoft SurfaceNVIDIAArtificial Intelligence
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Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

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