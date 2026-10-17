© 2026 New Atlas
Consumer Tech

Musician's multitool destroys your excuses for not practicing guitar

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
October 17, 2026
Musician's multitool destroys your excuses for not practicing guitar
The Neko features a 3.5-inch touchscreen, physical controls, a 3W speaker, and two wireless input jacks in a compact package
The Neko features a 3.5-inch touchscreen, physical controls, a 3W speaker, and two wireless input jacks in a compact package
View 5 Images
The Neko features a 3.5-inch touchscreen, physical controls, a 3W speaker, and two wireless input jacks in a compact package
1/5
The Neko features a 3.5-inch touchscreen, physical controls, a 3W speaker, and two wireless input jacks in a compact package
The Neko connects to the Tone3000 to bring hundreds of thousands of amps
2/5
The Neko connects to the Tone3000 to bring hundreds of thousands of amps
The Neko packs a lot of functionality into a compact frame – including a speaker
3/5
The Neko packs a lot of functionality into a compact frame – including a speaker
There's a DAW built in for multitrack recording
4/5
There's a DAW built in for multitrack recording
You can connect to the Neko wirelessly using these jacks which magnetically attach and charge via the device
5/5
You can connect to the Neko wirelessly using these jacks which magnetically attach and charge via the device
View gallery - 5 images

As a once-starry-eyed musician nearing the age of 40, I totally fell for the promo video for this gadget, which describes how there's a lot of friction in simply getting down to practice or play guitar. The Neko promises to get you rockin' out without having to set stuff up, or waking the neighbors – and it fits in your pocket.

If the fledgling company behind the Neko can actually pull this off, its product will be the stuff of guitarists' dreams. This musician's multitool promises everything you could need to practice lessons or your daily routine, record ideas, and even perform live.

First off, the Neko has two wireless inputs with 1/4-inch jacks that magnetically attach to the device and charge up when docked. Grab one and plug it into your guitar, and you're ready to play.

Meet Neko — The Pocket Wireless Guitar Studio | Official Features Explained

And by play, I mean kick out the jams. You can shape your sound using any of hundreds of thousands of community-created Neural Amp Modeler (NAM) patches from the Tone3000 platform. Neko supports up to three blocks, so you can stack amps, cabinets, pedals, and even full rigs to dial in the tone you have in mind. And rather than searching through endless lists, you can simply speak and describe your dream tone, and its AI-powered system will find a tone for you.

Once you've got your sound locked in, you can simply play and hear yourself through headphones connected via a 3.5-mm input (including high-impedance cans that need to be powered), or you can jam along to tracks streamed from your phone. The device uses Lalal.ai's service to separate stems from any song, so you can mute the guitar and play on top of the track.

The Neko connects to the Tone3000 to bring hundreds of thousands of amps
The Neko connects to the Tone3000 to bring hundreds of thousands of amps

Now here's where things get crazy. The Neko also features a multitrack digital audio workstation, so you can record yourself playing, add multiple layers, and save and share your ideas via USB-C or through the companion mobile app.

If you're okay using generative AI, you can record a riff or a lick, pick a genre or vibe on the Neko's 3.5-inch LCD touchscreen, and have the device whip up a whole track based on your idea in that chosen style. It may not be exactly what gets you famous, but it could well help you beat writer's block, or hear a possible direction for a composition you've been messing with.

There's a DAW built in for multitrack recording
There's a DAW built in for multitrack recording

There's more: this gizmo has 16 GB of onboard storage to record stuff you play into it. It'll analyze your sessions and organize them so you can look up all your ideas by date and find individual pieces of music in all your noodling.

That's totally nuts. It sounds like the Recall feature Microsoft wanted to build into Windows, where the OS would take snapshots of whatever you were doing on your PC and let you search through your activity.

You can connect to the Neko wirelessly using these jacks which magnetically attach and charge via the device
You can connect to the Neko wirelessly using these jacks which magnetically attach and charge via the device

These features sure could remove the hesitation and setup involved in getting started playing more often, and quickly capture musical ideas before they vanish from your own memory (oh, the riffs I'd blow you away with – if I could only remember what they sounded like).

The folks behind Neko say this even works for live performances; you can set it up with a wireless foot controller and switch between tones, and even use the device in your effects loop.

There are even more features on here, like converting audio to MIDI and transcribing your playing into tablature. Neko Engineering even has numerous clips of the device in action. But honestly, it all sounds too good to be true.

The hardware needs to not only run NAM at an extremely low latency of 3 ms, but also continually record your playing, on a platform that supports AI-powered services. That means you need an NPU chip to handle the AI workload, and find room for that alongside the Neko's own battery and the components that charge and receive signals from the two wireless jacks.

The Neko packs a lot of functionality into a compact frame – including a speaker
The Neko packs a lot of functionality into a compact frame – including a speaker

I'm not saying it's not possible, but this is a whole lot for any team to pull off – let alone a new company creating its first product. We've seen effects pedals that support NAM to grant access to limitless tones, and even a compact amp that can do this – but the recording and practice features, as well as the built-in wireless jacks, could take the Neko to a whole other level entirely.

If it can stick the landing, this is going to become a must-have for guitarists at various skill levels. That includes casual players and professional musicians with great gear, because this can support spontaneous songwriting sessions on the road.

The company intends to crowdfund the Neko later this month, with a discounted price of US$399 (down from its expected MSRP of $599), and a goal to ship initial orders in April 2027. As much as I'm skeptical, I would love to see this come to life, and to a store shelf near me.

Get a closer look at the Neko on the company's site, where you can sign up to receive a discount on the upcoming Kickstarter campaign reward.

Source: Neko

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

Consumer TechGuitarGuitar EffectsArtificial Intelligencerecording
No comments
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

Apex engineering will now shape Quantum Systems' new interceptor drones
Drones
Apex Recordhunter becomes the world's fastest electric drone
A German electric drone recently hit 699 km/h, an unofficial speed world record. Its maker, Quantum Systems, says the engineering will feed its own interceptor program, built alongside Ukraine's WIY Drones, aimed at stopping Russian attacks.
A single motor spins the propeller one way, making the whole body spin the other way - which render the drone almost invisible to the human eye in flight
Drones
Tiny drone hits invisible mode by twisting faster than eye can detect
Engineers have built a drone that vanishes without camouflage or transparent panels. Its trick is spinning so fast that your eyes simply give up trying to focus, a stealth edge that could turn surveillance into something almost invisible.
The dAS10 inflatable-wing drone, lookin' puffy
Drones
Fixed-wing drone looks like Baymax from Big Hero 6 and flies 10+ hours
French firm Celeste Ecoflyers’ inflatable dAS10 aims to inspect energy grids, pipelines, and maritime security. As a new class of flat-storage deflatable, long-range aircraft, the vehicle will support logistics at a fraction of legacy aircraft costs.
The transparent polycarbonate and silicone keys promise a bit of travel for tactile feedback
Mobile Technology
The Minimal Phone 2 encourages you to type, not scroll
The Minimal Company's latest phone marks a major departure, while aiming to stay true to the vision of reducing your screen time. It's got a gorgeous physical QWERTY keyboard that you'll want to type on forever and ever.
Anthbot's M9 punches above its weight when it comes to cutting grass
Consumer Tech
Review: $750 robot mower handles lawns like its pricy peers
Anthbot's M9 is a surprisingly adept mower, mastering lawns of up to a quarter of an acre for a fraction of the price of its famous competitors. And, importantly, it's incredibly easy to use, making it a great option for those new to home-robot life.
A microdrone with hollow cavities that generate force from acoustic energy.
Electronics
Sonic micro-robots burst into motion without batteries or motors
What happens when a device becomes so small that there’s no room left for a battery or motor? Scientists have found a way to power tiny devices and robots and make them move by using sound.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!