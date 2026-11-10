Review: $100 ultra-comfortable blackout sound mask has changed my sleep game overnight

As a light sleeper who has been known to have a pillow or black shirt over my head in bed, while listening to a podcast or audiobook to drift off and stay that way, the Sleenova SleepMask has been a surprising game-changer.

I was skeptical, but thought I'd give it a shot, as I am a side sleeper and like to sleep listening to something. Even my favorite once-use self-heating masks tend to hook uncomfortably over the ears, don't bock light nor background noise, and end up somewhere else in the bed by morning.

Though they're not very comfortable, just the heat – when it's cold, anyway – tends to relax my not-often-relaxed brain better than nothing.

The soft pouch provided is excellent for easy packing when on the road (or in the sky) New Atlas

No such fitting issue with Sleenova's mask, which is shaped to work with any face and has a good length of audio room for its insanely flat ear-speaker audio. Essentially, it's one-size-fits-all – where that saying might actually be true.

I was so eager to try it out I just charged it up, connected it to my phone and played podcasts via Bluetooth. It's incredibly easy to connect, and the on/off and volume buttons are in a box hidden away near your forehead. However, you never feel like there's a box sitting below the mask's lining near your forehead – yet the buttons are easy to find while wearing the mask, so it's a breeze to adjust volume, skip or pause audio, or turn sound off completely.

Then I though I should probably get the app to see what else it has to offer. Nonetheless, it's nice to be able to use new technology that works without the arduous setup that many gadgets require these days.

Another thing is it's really comfortable, with padding above, below and around your eyes that's softer over your nose so you don't feel like it's constricting in any way. Importantly, this means it also blocks out any light – making it ideal for shift workers or anyone who has light in their bedrooms at night, be it a partner reading or watching TV alongside you. Or if you're unlucky enough to have a bedroom like mine at my mom's house that seems permanently light except for about five hours over summer.

My favorite feature is how comfortable the mask is and blocks all light without heating up the face New Atlas

I'm yet to use the mask while flying but have worn it every night since it arrived (probably why it's on 10% charge now as I haven't plugged it in to juice it up over the last few days).

You can also set an alarm, have it in "nap" mode and use a range of preloaded sounds – even cat purrs.

The lightweight pouch it comes with has its cleaning instructions (machine wash cold – after removing the electronics – dry flat, don't tumble dry and don't iron).

It's also made of durable but super-soft and breathable materials, and a 3D eye cup that keeps it in place (in addition to the flat ends that you won't notice if you sleep on your back.

As the company notes after being highlighted at the 2026 IFA Design Awards in Germany, "By combining real-time sleep analysis with locally stored soundscapes and binaural beats, [it] enables restful, phone-free sleep – anytime, anywhere."

I'm still a big fan of the Jabees under-pillow bone-conducting speakers, but have yet to find a mask that hasn't slipped off during the night or felt intrusive. Or needed adjusting with any movement.

The Sleenova SoundMask has solved all these issues in one well-designed and well-made package. And it's made me stop looking at my phone to get to sleep. It also comes with an 18-month warranty, which can be extended if you set up an account through the app.

Some of the preloaded soundscapes are slightly adorable – I will try the cabin hum tomorrow when I am back in the air New Atlas

Even if you don't listen to anything while falling asleep, it mutes background noise too.

"Developed with a Swedish acoustics lab, the sleep audio feels full and immersive even at low volume, creating a steadier, gentler environment for rest," the company notes.

The mask is secured with Velcro and sits surprisingly flat around your head so it's easy forget you're wearing it New Atlas

You can also try it out for 30 nights to see if it makes a difference.

The mask – in black and gray – is now available for US$109.99 (normal price $129.99) and while available in most regions, US customers get free shipping with an estimated arrival time of as little as four days.

Source: Sleenova