© 2026 New Atlas
Consumer Tech

Thunder Duo X puts Dolby Atmos and surround sound around your neck

By Joe Salas
August 28, 2026
Thunder Duo X puts Dolby Atmos and surround sound around your neck
The neck speaker doesn't look particularly impressive, but it sure adds great surround sound
The neck speaker doesn't look particularly impressive, but it sure adds great surround sound
View 8 Images
For scale, that's a 34-inch monitor and my laptop is a 15-inch. The speakers are 10.9 in (27.6 cm) tall.
1/8
For scale, that's a 34-inch monitor and my laptop is a 15-inch. The speakers are 10.9 in (27.6 cm) tall.
I kinda dig the purple ... granted, that is my favorite color. In the background is the OneOdio Studio Max 2 and the Maono PD-200W, in case you're wondering.
2/8
I kinda dig the purple ... granted, that is my favorite color. In the background is the OneOdio Studio Max 2 and the Maono PD-200W, in case you're wondering.
I dare you to try and memorize the button layout on this beast
3/8
I dare you to try and memorize the button layout on this beast
You got options for connectivity ... but if you want true Atmos, there is only one option: HDMI.
4/8
You got options for connectivity ... but if you want true Atmos, there is only one option: HDMI.
Part of me wishes there wasn't a big USB dongle hanging out the back and that it would have been better if they just built in the tech ... but at the same time, I suppose it saves in cost if people don't opt for the neck speaker
5/8
Part of me wishes there wasn't a big USB dongle hanging out the back and that it would have been better if they just built in the tech ... but at the same time, I suppose it saves in cost if people don't opt for the neck speaker
The neck speaker doesn't look particularly impressive, but it sure adds great surround sound
6/8
The neck speaker doesn't look particularly impressive, but it sure adds great surround sound
I have no idea what type of fabric this is, but it feels smooth as silk!
7/8
I have no idea what type of fabric this is, but it feels smooth as silk!
The straps are stretchy, but they only stretch so far. Of the five office chairs I have in rotation right now, it only fits on one of them.
8/8
The straps are stretchy, but they only stretch so far. Of the five office chairs I have in rotation right now, it only fits on one of them.
View gallery - 8 images

On paper, the OXS Thunder Duo X sounds too good to be true. At a glance, I thought it might be a little gimmicky. After I plugged the system in and fired up Modern Warfare 3, I finished the campaign with some thoughts ...

The neck pillow speaker, which runs on its own 5.8-GHz low-latency channel wirelessly connected to a dongle on the back of the speaker, is a great addition, really giving you a sense of rear-channel sound. But, it's designed to work specifically with gaming chairs. If you have a regular ol' desk chair, good luck getting it on there, or at least getting it where you need it. Same deal if you're a couch dweller. And if you're using the speakers to chill and watch Netflix with someone, you can't really share the rear channels with anyone else. And no, you can't wear it on your neck if it doesn't strap to your chair.

If you do happen to have the perfect chair for it, you'll get about eight hours of awesome before the battery dies. OXS claims up to 12 hours, but I haven't had that experience. The fabric is silky-soft and the pillow is cushy. The rear channel speakers behind your head aren't particularly loud, but they're just right. On the plus side, you can charge it while using it, so you'll never have to suffer 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos downtime when your fireteam turns a Vault of Glass raid into a 10-hour marathon.

The straps are stretchy, but they only stretch so far. Of the five office chairs I have in rotation right now, it only fits on one of them.
The straps are stretchy, but they only stretch so far. Of the five office chairs I have in rotation right now, it only fits on one of them.

I used the speakers for a few weeks before I installed the app on my PC. Normally, I'm not an app-installer if I don't have to be, but the speakers kept auto-shutting down on me if I walked away from my computer for 10–15 minutes, and it was driving me crazy. Thankfully, there was an option in the app to disable auto-shutdown mode. There are also a couple of EQ options and about a million RGB options.

By the way, the app only works when you're connected to your computer via USB-C and it might take you a sec to figure out how to switch languages to something you can read, as the app's default language is Chinese.

Stats at a glance:

  • Dolby Atmos 5.1.2 desktop speaker system
  • 130 W RMS total – 110 W mains + 20 W neck speaker
  • Main drivers: 2× 3.5-in woofers, 2× tweeters, 2× up-firing Atmos drivers
  • Wireless neck speaker: rear/surround channels, ≤20 ms latency
  • Inputs: HDMI 2.1, HDMI eARC, USB-C, optical, Bluetooth 5.3
  • HDMI passthrough: 4K/120 Hz
  • Frequency response: 45 Hz – 20 kHz
  • Max volume: 95 dB
  • Neck speaker: up to 12 hours
For scale, that's a 34-inch monitor and my laptop is a 15-inch. The speakers are 10.9 in (27.6 cm) tall.
For scale, that's a 34-inch monitor and my laptop is a 15-inch. The speakers are 10.9 in (27.6 cm) tall.

Normally, I'm not a flashy-flashy-LED-RGB-bro. I tend to disable all of that stuff if/when I can, but honestly, the soft purple light that subtly does things to the beat of the music/gunfire doesn't bother me one bit from these speakers. I did turn the brightness way down, though. The app and the remote both have the ability to turn it off entirely if you wish.

Speaking of, the remote for the Thunder Duo is a bit funky. While it doesn't feel flimsy or cheap, the layout leaves pretty much everything to be desired. It's exactly a zero on the intuitive scale. I have to look at it 100% of the time to figure out where the volume buttons are. It has that same button-layout vibe as those cheap LED strips you bought back in 2015. Though, on the plus side, it has a button for nearly every function, like changing the basic EQ from music to gaming to monitor, changing the colors and patterns of the RGB lights, adjusting the bass and treble levels, and even changing how loud or quiet you want the top drivers to be. And the right speaker itself has touch sensitive buttons on the top to control power, volume, and input, so you don't always have to rely on the remote.

I dare you to try and memorize the button layout on this beast
I dare you to try and memorize the button layout on this beast

Overall, I think these might be my favorite PC speakers I've ever used. They're not my style aesthetically – I prefer plain, executive-type looks – they take up more room on my desk than I'd prefer, I have to switch from my favorite chair to my third-favorite chair to use the neck speaker, and the remote is downright silly ... but hawt-diggety-dog, they sound really, really good. I legit prefer the Thunder Duo setup over using headphones.

The bass punches way better than you'd expect from the 3.5-inch woofers. Honestly, just writing the sentence with "3.5-in woofer" makes it sound silly, but I kid you not, they give you 8-inch energy sitting on your desk. And the 20-mm silk-dome tweeters handle the top end unbelievably well for this price range, delivering clear, detailed, and clean highs. Each speaker has a 1.5-inch Atmos up-firing speaker that gives you that full overhead effect. Music or games, they sound super good and add, well, height. That's where the 5.1.2 comes into play. Atmos isn't just left/right and front/rear. It's also height. So just before you get fragged from an airstrike in CoD, you'll hear it coming from overhead. The one caveat is that Dolby Atmos only works via HDMI/eARC.

I kinda dig the purple ... granted, that is my favorite color. In the background is the OneOdio Studio Max 2 and the Maono PD-200W, in case you're wondering.
I kinda dig the purple ... granted, that is my favorite color. In the background is the OneOdio Studio Max 2 and the Maono PD-200W, in case you're wondering.

The speakers are LOUD. I've not cranked them to 11. Frankly, whether I'm blasting music or the Covenant, about 50% volume is more than enough – and even still, the wife is like, "Why is it so loud!?" Because, dear wife, these bad boys are 110 W RMS and can push 220 W peak.

It comes with all the cables you'd need, including a "special" USB-C cable with ferrite clamps on both ends (nice touch, OXS!), plus an HDMI and optical cable too.

You got options for connectivity ... but if you want true Atmos, there is only one option: HDMI.
You got options for connectivity ... but if you want true Atmos, there is only one option: HDMI.

Now $549 IS a pretty penny – you're getting into professional JBL 3 Series studio monitor territory at that price – but these sure are great, even without the neck speaker.

Product Page: OXS Thunder Duo X

New Atlas may receive commission if you purchase through our links. This does not affect our reviews as our opinions remain our own.

View gallery - 8 images

Tags

Consumer TechReviewsSpeakersDolbyGamingDesktop
No comments
Joe Salas
Joe Salas
A well-established motorcycle action photographer with high-octane gasoline in his veins, Joe brings expert knowledge in auto/moto and anything with an engine. He also gets the sleeves up on a range of consumer technologies and gadgets, and having spent many years on the road living in an RV and travelling across the USA, he's also extremely well versed in the joys and challenges of outdoor, off-grid living and adventure travel. He's based in South Texas.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

Apex engineering will now shape Quantum Systems' new interceptor drones
Drones
Apex Recordhunter becomes the world's fastest electric drone
A German electric drone recently hit 699 km/h, an unofficial speed world record. Its maker, Quantum Systems, says the engineering will feed its own interceptor program, built alongside Ukraine's WIY Drones, aimed at stopping Russian attacks.
The Commodore Callback 8020 pairs a Y2K-inspired flip-phone design with five throwback colorways and a satisfying snap-shut closure built to mark a deliberate end to your screen time
Consumer Tech
Going retro: Commodore strips the smartphone back to essentials
The reborn Commodore brand has broken into the phone industry with the Callback 8020, a retro flip phone that runs 99% of Android apps through privacy-focused Sailfish OS while blocking social media and browsers for a calmer digital life.
Sony's Reon Pocket Pro Plus is now more efficient at personal cooling and warming, and sits more securely on your neck compared to the last model
Wearables
Sony's wearable 'air conditioner' gets better fit and stronger cooling
If you're always too cold at the office or run hot in general, Sony might have something for you. Its Reon Pocket Pro Plus promises to raise or lower your skin temperature by several degrees and make your day a bit more bearable.
A single motor spins the propeller one way, making the whole body spin the other way - which render the drone almost invisible to the human eye in flight
Drones
Tiny drone hits invisible mode by twisting faster than eye can detect
Engineers have built a drone that vanishes without camouflage or transparent panels. Its trick is spinning so fast that your eyes simply give up trying to focus, a stealth edge that could turn surveillance into something almost invisible.
The dAS10 inflatable-wing drone, lookin' puffy
Drones
Fixed-wing drone looks like Baymax from Big Hero 6 and flies 10+ hours
French firm Celeste Ecoflyers’ inflatable dAS10 aims to inspect energy grids, pipelines, and maritime security. As a new class of flat-storage deflatable, long-range aircraft, the vehicle will support logistics at a fraction of legacy aircraft costs.
The transparent polycarbonate and silicone keys promise a bit of travel for tactile feedback
Mobile Technology
The Minimal Phone 2 encourages you to type, not scroll
The Minimal Company's latest phone marks a major departure, while aiming to stay true to the vision of reducing your screen time. It's got a gorgeous physical QWERTY keyboard that you'll want to type on forever and ever.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!