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Consumer Tech

Compact smart telescope offers two views of the night sky

By Monica J. White
November 12, 2026
Compact smart telescope offers two views of the night sky
Mounted on a tripod under clear night skies, the Seestar S30 Plus uses motorized tracking and automated GoTo positioning to capture deep-sky targets
Mounted on a tripod under clear night skies, the Seestar S30 Plus uses motorized tracking and automated GoTo positioning to capture deep-sky targets
View 6 Images
Mounted on a tripod under clear night skies, the Seestar S30 Plus uses motorized tracking and automated GoTo positioning to capture deep-sky targets
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Mounted on a tripod under clear night skies, the Seestar S30 Plus uses motorized tracking and automated GoTo positioning to capture deep-sky targets
The 3.64-lb smart telescope folds into a compact rectangular body that fits inside a custom padded carrying case or regular backpack for travel
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The 3.64-lb smart telescope folds into a compact rectangular body that fits inside a custom padded carrying case or regular backpack for travel
The Seestar S30 Plus comes with a 6,000-mAh battery rated for up to six hours in the wild
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The Seestar S30 Plus comes with a 6,000-mAh battery rated for up to six hours in the wild
A dual-lens layout combines a telephoto optics module for deep-sky objects with a secondary wide-angle lens for broader constellation views
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A dual-lens layout combines a telephoto optics module for deep-sky objects with a secondary wide-angle lens for broader constellation views
A wide-field exposure of the California Nebula (NGC 1499) highlights the glowing emission gas structures resolved during automated imaging sessions
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A wide-field exposure of the California Nebula (NGC 1499) highlights the glowing emission gas structures resolved during automated imaging sessions
Mounted on a tripod under clear night skies, the Seestar S30 Plus uses motorized tracking and automated GoTo positioning to capture deep-sky targets
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Mounted on a tripod under clear night skies, the Seestar S30 Plus uses motorized tracking and automated GoTo positioning to capture deep-sky targets
View gallery - 6 images

The Seestar S30 Plus is the new sibling to the S30 Pro, which we covered earlier this year. It's aimed at beginners and enthusiasts who want to capture the night sky without first having to spend hours assembling a mini-observatory.

The compact unit folds the telescope, cameras, tracking mount, storage, battery, and wireless control into a single app-controlled system.

It also features a dual-camera setup, allowing users to quickly switch between captivating deep-sky imaging and sweeping wide-angle sky views.

Seestar S30 Plus, Your Universe Starts Here.

The two imaging systems are built for very different jobs. The telephoto side uses a 1/1.8-inch SC485SL sensor behind a 30-mm aperture, 160-mm f/5.3 optical system, delivering 1,440 x 2,560-resolution images across a 3-degree portrait field of view. It’s intended for galaxies, star clusters, the Moon, and with the supplied solar filter, the Sun, too. Its four-element apochromatic optical system with ED glass is designed to reduce color fringing and improve star shape and contrast.

The separate wide-angle camera uses a ½-inch Sony IMX586 sensor with a 6-mm f/1.75 lens, which can cover a much broader 43.5-degree slice of the sky. Though both cameras produce 2K output, though they operate separately rather than at the same time.

The app is what pulls it all together and makes it approachable. NFC pairing and automatic compass calibration makes setting up simple, and GoTo positioning, centering and tracking take care of finding and following your target. Live stacking combines repeated exposures so faint details gradually emerge, while object recommendations, constellation tools and automated imaging plans help steer the session. You can process results on your phone and export JPEG or FITS files afterward – no laptop required.

The 3.64-lb smart telescope folds into a compact rectangular body that fits inside a custom padded carrying case or regular backpack for travel
The 3.64-lb smart telescope folds into a compact rectangular body that fits inside a custom padded carrying case or regular backpack for travel

The S30 Plus is built for easy transport, weighing 1.65 kg (3.64 lb) and measuring 210 x 140 x 80 mm (8.3 x 5.5 x 3.1 in) when folded. Onboard specs include a 6,000-mAh battery rated for up to six hours, 64 GB of storage, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB-C, and an alt-azimuth mount that supports equatorial tracking mode. The box includes a tabletop tripod, carrying case, USB-C cable, and a magnetic solar filter.

The Plus is clearly positioned below its Pro sibling: it drops from 4K to 2K imaging, narrows the wide-angle view from 63 to 43.5 degrees, and halves storage from 128 to 64 GB. It also loses simultaneous dual-camera capture and some of the Pro’s more advanced wide-field options.

List pricing is US$499; however, for Black Friday, it’s currently available on the US store for $474. The Pro is still the more capable imaging tool, but the Plus trims features many beginners probably won’t miss while keeping the same basic "pick a target and let the telescope do the work" appeal.

Product page: Seestar S30 Plus

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

Consumer TechTelescopeSmartAstrophotographyAmateur astronomyArtificial Intelligence
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Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Monica is a tech journalist with over a decade of experience. Computing is her main area of interest, and she loves building her own PCs and tracking all the latest innovations. A UK native, Monica now lives in Poland with her fluffy dog and her endless pile of electronics.

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