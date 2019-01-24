In this case, the researchers engineered an active genetic "CopyCat" DNA element, and used CRISPR to copy it from one chromosome to the other. The idea is that this would increase the chances that this gene would be passed down to the next generation of mice in tests. To make it as easy as possible for the scientists to tell whether it had worked or not, they inserted the CopyCat element into the Tyrosinase gene, which controls fur color. If it worked, the baby mouse would have white fur, and if it didn't it would be black.