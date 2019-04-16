The Duke-developed hairpin lock aims to solve both problems. The common factor to all CRISPR systems is the guide RNA, so the team added an extra 20 nucleotides to the end of it. This new tail is designed to loop back on itself, forming a lock that's hard to break. In fact, the only thing that can open it is the target sequence of DNA, which the RNA tail prefers to bind to. That makes the CRISPR system precise down to a single base pair.