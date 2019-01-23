Although Cas12b was identified as a CRISPR candidate as far back as 2015, it wasn't easy to get it up to scratch. This enzyme is sourced from bacteria that prefer hot environments like volcanoes and deep sea hydrothermal vents, so it operates at temperatures higher than the human body. To find a version that could work under cooler conditions, the team scanned the genetic sequences of thousands of bacteria, eventually settling on one found in a bug called Bacillus hisashii.