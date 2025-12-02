A $35 Office license just saved me from another subscription

TL;DR: Microsoft can raise 365 prices whenever it wants, so I stopped paying monthly fees and grabbed a Microsoft Office 2021 lifetime license for $34.97 (MSRP $219.99).

Almost everything has turned into a subscription. Food delivery. Streaming. Cloud storage. After seeing yet another Microsoft 365 renewal, something in me snapped. Why am I renting Word and Excel every single month?

When I read that Microsoft was officially increasing 365 prices for the first time in more than a decade, that was it. I decided I was done paying for software I don’t own, which is why I finally grabbed a lifetime license for Microsoft Office 2021.

And honestly, I wish I had done it sooner.

With the one-time license, the apps live on my computer. I don’t have to worry about 365 expiring, my card getting charged again, or losing access when I’m offline. It includes everything I use weekly. No more monthly fees. No more cloud dependency.

All you need from Microsoft is right here

Word for documents

Excel for budgeting and work

PowerPoint for presentations

Outlook for email

The download process was simple: after purchase, I received my activation key and installation link immediately. The only real trade-off is that this license is tied to the device I install it on, so if I upgrade to a new laptop someday, I’ll need another license. But for the price, I genuinely don’t mind.

Want to stop paying Microsoft every month?

If you’re ready to cut a subscription and actually own your Office apps again, this is the time. You can still grab this deal while it’s live.

Get the Microsoft Office 2021 Lifetime License for $34.97

StackSocial prices subject to change.

