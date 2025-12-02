A $35 Office license just saved me from another subscription
TL;DR: Microsoft can raise 365 prices whenever it wants, so I stopped paying monthly fees and grabbed a Microsoft Office 2021 lifetime license for $34.97 (MSRP $219.99).
Almost everything has turned into a subscription. Food delivery. Streaming. Cloud storage. After seeing yet another Microsoft 365 renewal, something in me snapped. Why am I renting Word and Excel every single month?
When I read that Microsoft was officially increasing 365 prices for the first time in more than a decade, that was it. I decided I was done paying for software I don’t own, which is why I finally grabbed a lifetime license for Microsoft Office 2021.
And honestly, I wish I had done it sooner.
With the one-time license, the apps live on my computer. I don’t have to worry about 365 expiring, my card getting charged again, or losing access when I’m offline. It includes everything I use weekly. No more monthly fees. No more cloud dependency.
All you need from Microsoft is right here
- Word for documents
- Excel for budgeting and work
- PowerPoint for presentations
- Outlook for email
The download process was simple: after purchase, I received my activation key and installation link immediately. The only real trade-off is that this license is tied to the device I install it on, so if I upgrade to a new laptop someday, I’ll need another license. But for the price, I genuinely don’t mind.
StackSocial prices subject to change.