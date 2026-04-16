An ad-free streaming safe haven that makes you smarter

TL;DR: If you’re someone who appreciates films and TV shows with depth, MagellanTV might be right up your alley. Right now, you can get lifetime access to this documentary streaming service for just $149.97 (reg. $999).

With over 4,000 high-quality documentaries covering genres like History, Nature, Science, and Crime, MagellanTV is here to give your TV and film-watching hobby some pedigree. Grab lifetime access to this platform for just $149.97 (reg. $999).

Turn your screen time into learning time

Even though there are more things to watch than ever before, it’s impossible to ignore the substantial decline in quality of newer releases these days. And with more movies and shows designed to be half-watched while scrolling online, things will only get worse before they get better.

But that doesn’t mean you still can’t have both quality and quantity—and no other platform proves this quite like MagellanTV.

MagellanTV is a streaming platform built for people whose idea of entertainment is learning about history, the world, and other cultures. Not only do you get to learn in the comfort of your own sofa or bed, but the service also comes with zero ads or subscription fees.

Add some intention into what you consume

With MagellanTV, you get:



Unlimited streaming across devices, anytime and from anywhere

Access to exclusive playlists, curated for deep-dives into niche events by different people who’ve shaped our society

A promise that this service will remain ad-free and interruption-free forever

Access to new weekly content released on the platform

Using MagellanTV is easy: simply cast whatever you want to watch from your phone to your Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast, or smart TV. What’s more, it’s also available on most modern browsers—you can find it on magellantv.com.

This lifetime access deal is accessible on up to 5 devices for a total of 75 years. The deal is, however, not available in South Africa—but for everyone else, the world is your oyster.

Get lifetime access to MagellanTV for just $149.97 (reg. $999).

As a bonus, you can own Microsoft Office 2021 for free. Add this deal to your cart, then keep shopping until you reach $100+. After that, add MSO and enter GWP4MAC (for Mac) or GWP4WIND (for Windows) at checkout to get it for $0.

Gift with $100+ purchase promo ends April 19, 2026. Exclusions apply. Only one promo code applicable per order.

StackSocial prices subject to change.