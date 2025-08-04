An essential Windows upgrade that normally costs $199 is now only $15

TL;DR: Get Windows 11 Pro on sale now for just $14.97 (Reg. $199).

Windows 10 support is ending soon. If you’re still using it, now’s the time to upgrade. For a limited time, you can get a lifetime license for Windows 11 Pro for just $14.97 instead of the usual $199.

Is Windows 11 Pro better?

Windows 11 Pro is a modern, secure operating system built to support serious work, multitasking, and high-performance applications. Features like Snap Layouts, virtual desktops, and intelligent memory management make day-to-day use smoother and more efficient.

Security is a standout. With TPM 2.0, BitLocker encryption, Smart App Control, and biometric login, Windows 11 Pro is designed to keep your data secure without slowing you down. The integrated Copilot assistant uses AI to help with tasks like summarizing content, adjusting settings, or launching apps, saving you time across the board.

Gamers and creative professionals will also appreciate the upgrade. With DirectX 12 Ultimate, graphics are sharper, load times are faster, and hardware gets pushed to its full potential. For developers or advanced users, support for Hyper-V and Windows Sandbox adds flexibility for secure testing and development.

This is a one-time digital purchase that provides a lifetime license for one device. There are no recurring fees, and future updates are included. If you’re planning to keep using your PC beyond Windows 10’s retirement, this is an easy and affordable way to stay protected and current.

