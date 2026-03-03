Block ads and trackers on 9 devices with an $11 AdGuard lifetime plan

TL;DR: AdGuard Family Plan blocks ads, protects devices, and helps keep kids safe online — all for a one-time price of $11 until March 8.

Meet the AdGuard Family Plan, a lifetime subscription that keeps your browsing smooth, safe, and seriously satisfying. For just $11 until March 8 (MSRP $169.99), you can block ads, protect up to nine devices, and even manage what the kids see online.

AdGuard isn’t your run-of-the-mill ad blocker. Its advanced ad-blocking engine eliminates everything from pesky banners to autoplay video ads, giving you a clutter-free web experience. AdGuard hides your data from trackers and prying eyes, so your browsing stays your business. It also protects against malware —Phishing sites and harmful downloads won’t stand a chance.

Parents, rejoice. AdGuard’s parental controls let you restrict adult content and ensure a safe online playground for your kids. With compatibility across Android, iOS, Windows, and macOS devices, the whole family can enjoy ad-free browsing, no matter what they’re using. You can protect up to nine devices with a single subscription, keeping every gadget safe and speedy.

The cherry on top? Lifetime access. A one-time payment means continuous updates, fresh features, and zero recurring fees — a rare tech deal that actually feels like a steal. Reviews speak for themselves, with 4.6/5 stars on G2 and 4.7/5 on Trustpilot.

Don’t wait until another pop-up ruins your scroll.

Grab a lifetime AdGuard Family Plan for $11 before March 8 and give your family the gift of uninterrupted, secure, and breezy browsing.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

