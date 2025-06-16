Don’t miss this MacBook Pro with Touch Bar for only $330

TL;DR: Get a Grade-A refurbished 13” MacBook Pro with Touch Bar and 512GB SSD for just $329.97 (reg. $1,499) through July 20.

It’s not every day you see a fully-loaded Apple MacBook Pro 13″ with Touch Bar for $329.97—especially one that originally retailed for nearly $1,500. But that’s exactly what you’ll find right now, and it’s only available through July 20.

Get it while you can

This Grade-A refurbished MacBook Pro (Mid-2017) isn’t just about saving money—it’s about unlocking pro-level performance without compromising on quality. Powered by a 3.1GHz Intel Core i5 processor (with Turbo Boost up to 3.5GHz), this laptop has more than enough juice to handle creative projects, spreadsheets, Zoom meetings, and 42 open Chrome tabs with ease.

You’ll also get a generous 512GB SSD—plenty of space for files, apps, media, and that one photo album you swear you’ll organize someday. With 8GB of RAM, it handles multitasking like a champ, and thanks to the brilliant 13.3″ Retina Display, everything looks crisp, bright, and scroll-stoppingly good.

But let’s talk about the Touch Bar. It’s one of those features you didn’t know you needed until you try it—custom shortcuts, emoji access, volume control, and more, right at your fingertips. And with Touch ID, logging in and making secure purchases is a breeze.

The sleek aluminum design, backlit keyboard, Force Touch trackpad, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports round out the package, making this laptop just as practical as it is good-looking.

So if you’ve been waiting for the right time to upgrade—or need a reliable backup or travel laptop—this is your sign.

Get this grade-A refurbished MacBook Pro while it’s on sale for just $329.97 (reg. $1,499) through July 20.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

