Edit, convert, and sign PDFs with this $35 lifetime license

TL;DR: Edit, convert, sign, and run OCR on PDFs with a SwifDoo PDF Pro lifetime license for Windows, now $34.99 (reg. $129).

Full PDF editors usually charge a monthly fee just to change a few lines of text in a file. SwifDoo PDF Pro edits, converts, and signs PDFs on Windows, and a lifetime license is $34.99 (reg. $129).

Own your PDF editor

Scanned contracts and image-based PDFs are normally locked because there’s no text in them to select. SwifDoo runs OCR on those files to recognize the words on the page, then makes them editable and searchable. You can also convert a scan straight into a Word file and keep the original layout.

Regular PDFs get the full set of editing tools. You can insert and change text, add highlights and comments, swap out images, and add links to other pages or websites. Merging several files into one takes a few clicks, and splitting a long report into separate PDFs works the same way.

Conversion goes in both directions. SwifDoo saves PDFs as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, JPG, HEIC, EPUB, and CAD files, and it turns those formats back into PDFs too. When a whole folder needs converting or compressing, batch processing runs the job on every file at once instead of one at a time.

For documents that leave your computer, SwifDoo adds password protection that blocks opening, copying, editing, or printing. Watermarks can go on in text or image form, and you can sign a PDF with a handwritten or uploaded signature before sending it back.

Pay once for a PDF editor and keep it.

Get a perpetual lifetime license to SwifDoo PDF Pro for Windows on sale for $34.99.

StackSocial prices subject to change.