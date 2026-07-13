Lifetime Access to GPT-4, Claude, and Gemini is $60

TL;DR: A 1min.AI Advanced Business lifetime subscription is on sale for $59.97 ends July 19 at 11:59 p.m.

Stop paying separately for OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google’s tools. 1min.AI consolidates that into a single platform and a single payment, with access to the most popular models.

OpenAI: GPT-4, GPT-4 Turbo, GPT-3.5

Anthropic: Claude 3 Opus, Claude 3 Sonnet, Claude 3 Haiku

Google: Gemini Pro 1.5 and 1.0

Meta: Llama 3 and Llama 2

MistralAI

Cohere Command

One App. ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Llama & More for a One Time Price: 1min.AI

The platform runs on a credit system, and the Advanced Business Plan is generous with it: 4,000,000 monthly credits, plus up to 450,000 more available through daily logins, reviews, and referrals. Unused credits carry over rather than reset each month.

Instead of juggling separate logins and bills for each AI provider, this puts the major models behind a single dashboard for a single upfront cost.

Get a 1min.AI Advanced Business lifetime subscription for $59.97 before the deal ends July 19.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

