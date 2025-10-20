Everything you need to code, debug & deploy—Visual Studio Pro is $28

TL;DR: Scoop up Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 for just $27.97 (MSRP $499).

Code smarter, faster, and more efficiently with Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022, now just $27.97 (MSRP $499). This full-featured 64-bit IDE empowers developers to build, debug, and collaborate seamlessly across platforms.

Full-Featured, Pro-Level IDE

For a limited time, you can purchase Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 for just $27.97 (MSRP $499). Yes, you read that right. The same price as lunch out these days gets you a full-featured 64-bit development environment that’s trusted by pros around the globe.

Visual Studio Pro 2022 is designed to make your coding life easier, whether you’re building mobile apps, cross-platform desktop software, or complex web projects. With support for .NET MAUI, Blazor, C#, and C++, you can easily develop across multiple platforms.

Its 64-bit architecture handles massive solutions and heavy workloads like a champ.

Features like IntelliCode speed up your workflow with smart, AI-powered code suggestions, while CodeLens gives you deep insights—like who changed what and when—without ever leaving your editor.

And with Live Share, real-time collaboration feels seamless, whether you’re working with teammates down the hall or across time zones.

Whether you’re an indie dev, a team lead, or someone looking to level up your toolset on the cheap, this is one deal you don’t want to miss.

Get Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 for just $27.97 (MSRP $499) for a limited time.

StackSocial prices subject to change.