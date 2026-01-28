Get an Apple laptop for $200 — really
TL;DR: Snag a quality refurbished Apple Macbook Air (2017) 13″ for only $199.97 (MSRP $999) with free shipping until Feb. 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Want to save almost a thousand dollars? If you need a Macbook stat, there’s a quality refurbished Apple Macbook Air (2017) waiting for you. Available until inventory runs out, they’re just $199.97 (MSRP $999) until Feb. 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
This Macbook Air has:
- 8GB RAM for powerful performance
- 12 Hours of Fast CPU with 54Wh lithium‑polymer battery for long usage periods
- Massive 128GB Storage for all your files
- 13.3″ widescreen display for prime viewing
- Intel HD Graphics 6000 and 1440×900 native resolution for amazing visuals
- Intel Core i5, 1.8GHz processor for fast multi-tasking
- An operating system that updates to macOS Monterey 12
It comes in a classic silver shade and as a quality refurbished piece is guaranteed to have no dents, cracks, missing parts or screen scratches and at minimum, 70% battery health.
For education, travel, streaming, office work, and more, this lightweight, powerful laptop is an ideal tool for meeting your needs, all for an unbeatable price at 79% off with free shipping. It even comes with a charger.
Multitask for work or fun for several hours without a charge at home or on-the-go.
Benefit from Apple technology minus the Apple pricetag with a quality refurbished Apple MacBook Air (2017) 13″ i5 1.8GHz 8GB RAM 128GB SSD Silver for $199.97 (MSRP $999) with free shipping until Feb. 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
StackSocial prices subject to change.