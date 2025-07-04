Limited Time Sale: Windows 11 Pro is now only $10 (reg. $199)

TL;DR: Upgrade your old PC with a lifetime license for Windows 11 Pro, only $10 through July 15.

If your computer feels sluggish, it might not be time for a replacement. Try upgrading to Windows 11 Pro for a new interface, security improvements, and more.

Refresh your PC with Windows 11 Pro

Windows 11 Pro is a smart way to breathe new life into an older PC. With a cleaner, more modern interface and features designed around ease of use, it feels like a meaningful upgrade the moment you start using it.

This OS upgrade is built for multitasking, which is something most of us do constantly, whether we’re switching between tabs for work, school, or daily life. Snap layouts make organizing your screen quick and painless by letting you lock windows into preset arrangements that match your routine. If you like to keep things separate, Virtual Desktops let you set up different spaces for different needs, like one for work, another for personal browsing, and a third just for games or entertainment.

Windows 11 Pro also brings voice typing to the table, so you can give your fingers a break while still getting things done. And for those looking for a bit of AI support, Microsoft Copilot—powered by OpenAI—acts like a built-in ChatGPT, ready to help with writing, brainstorming, studying, and more, all without needing a separate subscription.

Gamers will appreciate the graphics boost from DirectX 12 Ultimate, which improves visual quality and keeps gameplay smooth with faster load times and better responsiveness.

To top it off, Windows 11 Pro adds a serious layer of security. Features like biometric logins, smart app control, and built-in encryption help protect your data and give you more control over what runs on your machine.

Keep in mind, this version requires a system already running Windows 10. It won’t work if your PC isn’t compatible with Windows 11 through Windows Update. You’ll also need at least 4GB of RAM, 40GB of storage, and a processor with 1GHz or higher.

If you want to upgrade to Windows 11 Pro

