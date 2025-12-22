Make a power play with Office 2021 and a refurbished MacBook Pro for $440

TL;DR: Lock in a refurbished 13-inch MacBook Pro (2020) and a one-time Office 2021 license for $439.97 (reg $1799).

I like bundles that erase decisions: one box for the machine, one for the apps, and you’re working by lunch. This one does exactly that—a refurbished MacBook Pro (2020) 13-inch plus Office for Mac 2021—all for $439.97 (reg. $1799).

On the Mac side

It’s a model that hits the sweet spot: 10th-gen Intel Core i5, 16GB of memory for real multitasking, and a quick 512GB SSD so apps open without the wheel of doom. The 13.3-inch Retina display stays tack-sharp at 2560×1600, and True Tone dials in color temperature so docs and spreadsheets don’t glare at you under office lights. You get the Magic Keyboard with Touch Bar and Touch ID, four Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports for power, monitors, and fast storage, plus up to 10 hours of battery for a full day away from a charger. And that Grade A refurb stamp means near-mint hardware that’s been inspected, cleaned, and ready to work.

On the Microsoft side

The software halves recurring fees out of the picture. Office Home & Business 2021 for Mac is a one-time license tied to a single Mac and includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams (the basic version), and OneNote. If your workflow is budget tracking in Excel, deck-polishing in PowerPoint, and inbox triage in Outlook, this gets you there without another monthly line item. All you do is install once, and you never have to think about renewals.

It’s simple math: capable pro-grade hardware, the mainstream productivity suite, one price. For students, freelancers, or anyone refreshing a home office without chasing M-series pricing, this is an easy “plug in and go” package.

Get the refurbished MacBook Pro (2020, 16GB/512GB) bundled with lifetime access to Office 2021 for $439.97 (reg. $1799), and start typing away as soon as it arrives.

