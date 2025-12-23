Make your PC feel brand new with Windows 11 Pro for under $10

TL;DR: Pay $9.97 once for Windows 11 Pro (reg. $199) and keep the pro-grade features for good.

Nine bucks and change to make your PC feel new? Windows 11 Pro drops to $9.97 (reg. $199) for a single license, so you can add Snap Layouts, BitLocker, and Copilot without replacing hardware—assuming your machine passes the checks.

The daily quality-of-life stuff lands first. Snap Layouts herd windows into neat grids, multiple desktops split work and play, and redocking remembers where your apps belong. Voice typing and a smarter system search take care of the “where did I put that?” moments.

It doesn’t skimp on important security measures, either. Pro layers in device encryption with BitLocker, enterprise-friendly features like Hyper-V and Windows Sandbox for safe testing, and support for modern identity (Azure AD). Under the hood, you’ve got private DNS and up-to-date protocols, plus a kill-switch-style approach to app control via Smart App Control.

Copilot ties it together with quick assists—summarize a web page, change a setting, kickstart writing, or nudge a code snippet—right from the taskbar (or Windows key + C). It’s not exactly a fancy magic trick, sure, but it does shave minutes off the small stuff.

What you actually get

A Windows 11 Pro license (single PC)

The Pro feature set: Snap Layouts/desktops, BitLocker, Hyper-V, Windows Sandbox, group policy, and more

Copilot access in Windows for quick actions and summaries

Gaming support via DirectX 12 Ultimate if your hardware supports it

Before you click “buy”

Check that your machine meets the requirements: 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and a compatible CPU. If your Windows 10 PC can’t upgrade to 11 through Windows Update, you won’t be able to install this version (this offer is for Windows 11 Pro specifically).

If your rig clears the checks, claiming Windows 11 Pro for $9.97 (regularly $199) is about the cheapest way to give a steady PC a proper second act.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

