Meet the $25 AI upgrade your spreadsheets deserve

TL;DR: AiAssistWorks Plus is now $24.99 (reg. $480), offering tools that turn Google Sheets, Docs, and Slides into an AI-powered workspace.

Who says dealing with data, building presentations, or rewriting documents has to eat up your day? AiAssistWorks Plus puts natural-language AI right inside Google Sheets, Docs, and Slides so the busywork gets done while you focus on what matters.

Skip the formulas and scripts! Just tell AiAssistWorks what you need, and it handles the rest. In Sheets, that means generating formulas, formatting tables, analyzing data, charting trends, or filling thousands of rows in a single swoop with the batch API. You also get Vision AI for image-to-text magic and built-in AI image generation, right in your spreadsheet. Docs and Slides get the same AI glow-up: rewrite paragraphs, translate, summarize, generate images, or spin up an entire deck from a prompt, no tab-switching required.

The Plus Plan costs $24.99 and grants lifetime access, but you should note a few key details. The offer applies only to new users, and you must provide your own API key from your preferred AI provider — AiAssistWorks does not supply one. This pay-as-you-go model gives you control and transparency, avoids markups, and lets you access more than 100 models, including OpenAI, Claude, Gemini, Llama, and Grok. You can also choose different models for different tasks, whether you run analysis, generate images, or produce marketing copy.

AiAssistWorks is ideal for power-users, marketers, researchers, e-commerce teams, presentation pros, students, freelancers, and business owners working in Google’s ecosystem.

If you’re ready to modernize your data game, breeze through document edits, or whip up presentations at warp speed, this is an affordable way to plug AI right into the tools you already use.

New users can upgrade to AiAssistWorks Plus at its lowest price ever for $24.99 (reg. $480) and get more power in Sheets, Docs, and Slides without learning additional software.

StackSocial prices subject to change.