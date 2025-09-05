Microsoft 365 is $99.99/year, but Microsoft Office is now $40 for life

TL;DR: Replace your expensive Microsoft 365 subscription with a Microsoft Office lifetime license on sale for $40.

Software subscriptions like Microsoft 365 become a worse deal the longer you use them. If you want the same apps without paying indefinitely, Microsoft Office Pro has a lifetime license available for only $40 (reg. $219.99) through September 7.

What’s included

This license comes with the full lineup: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Publisher, Access, and even the free version of Teams. Everything installs directly onto your Windows PC, runs offline, and doesn’t constantly remind you to log in or upgrade. No cloud dependency, no ticking trial countdown, and no recurring costs stacking up over the years.

There are some key differences between Microsoft Office and Microsoft 365. There are no AI pop-ups trying to finish your thoughts or redesign your documents. It’s just the classic Office tools professionals have been relying on for years, working the way you expect.

This license is ideal for remote workers, small business owners, students, or anyone who wants to cut out a constant drain on their budget. Install it once and you’re good to go. No more hunting through settings to cancel renewals or setting reminders to dodge a subscription charge.

If you’re ready to stop renting the same software year after year, this deal makes the switch simple.

Through September 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can get a Microsoft Office Pro 2021 Lifetime License for $39.97.

No coupon needed.

StackSocial prices subject to change.