Microsoft Office for the price of lunch? Basically, yes

TL;DR: Get Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows for $34.97 (reg. $219.99). One-time purchase, no subscription, with Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Access, and Publisher included. Deal ends Feb. 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

If subscription fatigue has you clinging to older software, you’ll want to grab this deal on Office Pro 2021. You pay once for a full app suite that handles real work—documents, data, presentations, and email—without monthly fees or feature lockouts.

Keep your productivity tools without renting them

Microsoft Office 2021 Professional is designed for people who want dependable desktop software they can own outright. Once installed on a Windows PC, it keeps working without renewals, logins, or shifting pricing tiers. For many users, that stability matters more than constant feature churn.

Get the full Office toolkit in one install

This license includes Word for writing and editing, Excel for analysis and forecasting, PowerPoint for presentations, Outlook for email and calendar management, plus Access and Publisher for database-driven projects and professional layouts. It’s a complete productivity stack rather than a stripped-down bundle.

Pay once and skip years of subscription costs

Right now, the price has dropped to under $40—originally $219.99. Compared with subscription-based Office plans that add up year after year, this one-time purchase can pay for itself almost immediately, especially for users who just need core Office apps to work reliably.

Built for everyday professional and personal workflows

Office 2021 is a practical fit for small business owners, freelancers, and home office users who want familiar tools without cloud dependence. Files stay local by default, performance is predictable, and everything runs directly on Windows—ideal for offline work or older machines that don’t need constant updates.

A sensible long-term upgrade

If your current setup is outdated—or tied to a subscription you’d rather drop—this is a straightforward upgrade path. You get modern Office apps, broad file compatibility, and ownership instead of ongoing costs.

Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows is available for $34.97 (reg. $219.99). Hurry, this deal ends Feb. 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

