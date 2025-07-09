Microsoft’s pro diagramming tool is practically free right now — 96% off

TL;DR: Microsoft’s best-selling diagramming tool is now just $9.97 for a limited time (reg. $249.99). Create flowcharts, org charts, and technical diagrams faster and easier than ever.

Sick of building diagrams from scratch or forcing flowcharts into PowerPoint? Microsoft Visio was made for that — and it’s 96% off right now, bringing the price down to just $9.97 for a limited time (reg. $249.99).

With Microsoft Visio 2021 Professional, you can create detailed visuals, such as flowcharts, organizational charts, network diagrams, and more, without the hassle of clunky workarounds. It’s used by engineers, IT teams, and business analysts for a reason — it’s fast, precise, and designed for serious workflows.

Unlike general design tools, Visio comes with advanced capabilities, such as real-time data linking, standards-based diagramming, and automation tools, that help you build complex visual maps in less time.

What comes with this powerful diagramming suite?

Thousands of templates and shapes for IT, business, architecture, and more

Flowchart and diagram automation from Excel and other data sources

Touchscreen and stylus support for sketching and annotations

Real-time data connections to embed live information in your diagrams

Compatibility with industry standards like BPMN 2.0 and UML 2.5

Professional formatting and layout tools for presentation-ready results

One-time license — no subscriptions, no ongoing fees

Whether you’re mapping out workflows, presenting project plans, or managing complex data visually, Visio makes it all easier. This deal gives you a perpetual license for Microsoft Visio 2021 Professional for Windows, meaning you pay once and own it for life. That’s a huge upgrade over cloud-based tools that charge monthly.

Get Microsoft Visio 2021 Professional for just $9.97 — offer ends July 20 at 11:59 P.M. PST

StackSocial prices subject to change.

