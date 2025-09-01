Netflix’s smartest competitor no longer charges you every month

TL;DR: Get lifetime access to high-quality, ad-free documentary streaming from MagellanTV, now $149.97.

Netflix is no longer the place to watch good documentaries. Now, there’s a whole streaming service dedicated to documentaries, and it has no monthly fees. Right now, you can unlock a lifetime of documentaries from MagellanTV for $150 (reg. $999).

What is MagellanTV?

MagellanTV is where you go if you love documentaries and learning. They have an expansive library that is constantly updating, and there are no ads whatsoever.

What do you want to learn about first? This platform has curated playlists and deep dives into moments in history, legendary people, science, true crime, and so much more. Instead of marathoning TV shows, now you can marathon education docs about the cosmos or the natural world and keep your brain active.

While many streaming platforms are limiting users to one or two devices per account, Magellan lets you access content on up to five, and it works on practically any modern device. That includes smart TVs, streaming boxes like Roku, Fire TV, and Apple TV, along with Mac, Windows, iOS, and Android devices.

The toughest part of a MagellanTV subscription is deciding what to watch next, but there’s no rush. This subscription lasts for life with no recurring costs of any kind.

Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to MagellanTV on sale for $149.97.

StackSocial prices subject to change.