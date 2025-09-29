No fees, no fuss: Get Microsoft Office for $20 while it lasts

TL;DR: Give your old PC a fresh start with Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019—get Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and more for $19.97 (reg. $229) during StackSocial’s Deal Days.

If your old PC needs a fresh start, installing Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 can bring it back to life. Right now, you can get Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, and more for just $19.97 (reg. $229) during StackSocial’s Deal Days event.

Office 2019 includes essential programs like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Access, Publisher, and OneNote (Note: Microsoft Teams is not included). These are powerful tools for both personal and professional use, all wrapped in a familiar, easy-to-use package.

While it doesn’t have some of the newest AI tools or dynamic Excel arrays found in Office 2024 or Microsoft 365, Office 2019 still offers great features like morph transitions in PowerPoint, @-mentions in Word and Outlook, and enhanced pivot tables in Excel. Best of all, it’s a one-time purchase—no subscriptions or recurring fees.

This is a lifetime license for one Windows PC, tied to the device (not your Microsoft account). Compatible with Windows 10 or 11 only (not Windows 7 or 8).

And, you can buy with confidence from a verified Microsoft Partner. You’ll receive your license key and download link instantly by email—just be sure to redeem within seven days.

Revive your PC and boost productivity now when you grab your Microsoft Office 2019 lifetime license for just $19.97 (Reg. $229) during Deal Days. Act now before downloads sell out, or this offer ends October 12 at 11:59 p.m. PT!

