Normally $999, this MacBook Air is now only $200

TL;DR: Get a MacBook Air on sale for only $200 (reg. $999).

Not every laptop needs to be the latest model to get the job done. If you’re looking for something reliable, portable, and surprisingly capable, a refurbished MacBook Air might be just what you need, and it’s on sale for $200 (reg. $999).

What can you do with a $200 MacBook?

This 13.3-inch MacBook Air is built for everyday productivity. It has a 1.8GHz Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, which is plenty for browsing, writing, streaming, and multitasking without a hitch. Paired with 128GB of solid-state storage, it offers fast boot times and enough space to keep your essential files with you wherever you go.

The 1440×900 display looks sharp and bright, and at just under 3 pounds, the MacBook Air is light enough to carry all day without much effort. The battery life clocks in at up to 12 hours, so you can leave the charger at home during workdays or short trips. And since it still supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, you’ll have no problem staying connected or sharing files with other devices.

This version ships refurbished with a Grade A/B rating. That means it may have minor cosmetic signs of wear, like light scuffs or small dents, but it’s been tested for full functionality. It also comes with a MagSafe charger and a 90-day warranty, so you’re covered if anything goes wrong early on.

Even though this model dates back to 2017, it can still be updated to macOS Monterey 12, giving you access to many of the features and apps available on newer MacBooks. That makes it a smart option for students, casual users, or anyone who wants to add a Mac to their tech setup without spending a fortune.

If you want a dependable MacBook with solid specs and long battery life, this refurbished MacBook Air delivers excellent value without the premium price tag.

Get a MacBook Air on sale for $199.97 while you can.

Shipping is free, but this sale ends July 20 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

StackSocial prices subject to change