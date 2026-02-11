Office apps + Microsoft’s latest OS — one $45 payment

TL;DR: Get lifetime access to Microsoft Office Professional 2021 and Windows 11 Pro for just $44.97.

Modern work demands reliable software. This Microsoft Office Professional 2021 + Windows 11 Pro bundle is available for just $44.97 (MSRP $418.99), offering a one-time upgrade that covers both productivity and performance in a single purchase.

A complete productivity stack without subscriptions

Microsoft Office Professional 2021 delivers the full suite professionals rely on every day: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access. Whether you’re managing data-heavy spreadsheets, building presentations, handling email, or creating polished documents, this version is built for real-world work.

The refined ribbon interface makes advanced formatting, layouts, and customization easy without slowing you down.

Unlike subscription-based alternatives, this is a lifetime license installed on one Windows PC, ideal for home offices, freelancers, and professionals who want stability without recurring fees.

Paired with Office is Windows 11 Pro, Microsoft’s most modern and secure operating system. It introduces a cleaner interface, smarter multitasking with snap layouts and desktops, and enhanced performance across productivity and creative workflows. Security features like BitLocker encryption, TPM 2.0, and Windows Sandbox make it especially appealing for business users.

Windows 11 Pro also includes built-in AI tools like Copilot, which can help summarize content, adjust system settings, generate ideas, assist with writing, and even provide coding suggestions—directly within the OS.

Add improved gaming support with DirectX 12 Ultimate and advanced professional features like Hyper-V and Azure AD, and it’s a well-rounded upgrade.

With instant delivery, free customer support, and lifetime access to both Office and Windows, this bundle offers long-term value at a fraction of the usual cost, making it a smart upgrade for anyone running Windows.

Get lifetime licenses to Microsoft Office Pro 2021 and Windows 11 Pro for just $44.97 (MSRP $418.99) through Feb. 22.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

