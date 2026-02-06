Office scanners had a moment. That moment has passed

TL;DR: iScanner turns your Android phone or iPhone into a powerful document scanner with OCR and multi-format exports for $27.99 (reg. $199.90) with code SCAN. Deal ends Feb. 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Office scanners have just kind of linger out of habit, not necessity. Apps like iScanner make them obsolete by turning your smartphone into a fast, reliable document tool.

Turn your phone into a serious document tool

iScanner uses your smartphone’s camera with automatic edge detection and perspective correction to produce clean, readable scans in seconds. Files can be exported as PDF, JPG, DOC, XLS, PPT, or TXT, making it easy to share documents in the formats people actually need.

Beloved scanner app

This isn’t a niche utility. iScanner has been downloaded by more than 55 million users worldwide and holds a 4.8-star rating on the iOS App Store. That level of adoption reflects consistent performance across real-world conditions, not just ideal test cases.

More than just a scanner

The app handles receipts, contracts, IDs, books, whiteboards, and handwritten notes. But it’s more than a scanner. iScanner is a full PDF editor and file manager with features that let you edit for color correction and noise. You can mark up, cover or blur text, protect documents with a PIN and even sign your scans. Plus, the file manager with folders helps ensure your scans still organized and readily accessible.

Designed for modern workflows

For remote workers, freelancers, students, and small businesses, iScanner fits naturally into mobile-first routines. Expenses can be logged instantly, contracts approved on the go, and paperwork handled without returning to a desk.

For under $30, iScanner costs less than many single-year subscriptions—and far less than buying and maintaining a physical scanner. For anyone ready to simplify document handling and free up space, this deal makes dedicated scanners easy to leave behind.

Get lifetime access to iScanner for iOS or Android for $27.99 (reg. $199.90) with code SCAN. Deal ends Feb. 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

