Own Word, Excel, PowerPoint & more for a one-time payment of $20

TL;DR: Just $19.97 (MSRP $229) gets you a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows — no ongoing subscription fees.

If your productivity needs are simple, this deal is perfect: Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 is now just $19.97, giving you the core apps you rely on without the extra features you’ll never touch.

A Simple Way to Get the Microsoft Tools You Need

Some of us don’t need every AI feature, cloud integration, or advanced automation Microsoft keeps rolling out in its newer software. Sometimes, all you want is a reliable, powerful set of tools that help you do things like write documents, build spreadsheets, make presentations, and organize your inbox.

If that sounds like you, Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for just $19.97 is exactly the kind of no-nonsense upgrade that will fit into your life.

Office 2019 is packed with the fundamentals millions of people use daily. You get full versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Publisher, and Access, all installed directly on your Windows PC with a lifetime license. That means no subscription fees, no surprise renewal billing—just a one-and-done setup.

And even though it’s not the latest cloud-heavy version, Office 2019 still comes with useful modern upgrades: improved inking for touchscreen devices, smarter analysis tools in Excel, new transitions and design features in PowerPoint, and better email + contact management in Outlook.

Whether you’re a student, a small business owner, a freelancer, or someone who simply prefers the “install it and own it” approach, this offer gives you everything you need to stay productive — without paying for features you don’t.

Get lifetime access to Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for just $19.97 (MSRP $229) through December 7.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

