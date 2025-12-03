Refurbished MacBook Air 13″ Hits Lowest Price Ever at $169.97

TL;DR: Get the refurbished 2017 13″ Apple MacBook Air for its lowest price ever: $169.97 (MSRP $999). Deal ends Dec. 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

If a reliable Apple laptop at a dramatic discount fits your needs, now is the time to secure this refurbished MacBook Air 13″ (mid 2017) with 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD for its lowest price ever, through Dec. 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Solid performance for essential work

The 1.8GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, and fast flash storage of this 2017 MacBook Air remain well-suited for document creation, research, conferencing, presentations, and browser-heavy multitasking. The 13.3-inch display delivers clear, comfortable visuals for long work sessions.

This laptop’s familiar design and responsive components make it a reliable daily driver for professionals who need stable macOS performance without paying for the latest hardware generation.

With up to 12 hours of rated battery life, this MacBook Air is still built for all-day productivity. Its lightweight frame makes it easy to commute with, travel with, or slot into a hybrid workspace without hassle.

Sold in Grade A/B refurbished condition, this refurb MacBook Air may show minor cosmetic wear but maintains strong functionality. A 90-day parts and labor warranty adds reassurance, offering more protection than typical used-device listings.

Value that stretches your budget

Original price: $999

Current price: $169.97

Savings: $829, or 83%

Viewed over a few years of everyday use, the cost-per-year becomes impressively low — a major win for anyone who needs macOS compatibility at a near-entry-level cost.

Great for marketing teams, writers, consultants, students, and remote workers, this laptop handles mainstream tasks smoothly. It’s not ideal for heavy video editing or 3D modeling, but it excels at the daily workflows most professionals rely on.

