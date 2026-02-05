Skip the B.S. work with 1min.AI

TL;DR: Get all the major AI tools in one with 1min.AI for $99.99 (MSRP $540).

AI can do all your least favorite tasks for you. Leverage the Internet’s best AI tools to do your dirty work with the all-in-one tool, 1min.AI for $99.99 (MSRP $540).

For designers who just need a bio, writers who just need a design, coders who need content, or business owners who need to build a website, 1min.AI is the AI resource for the tasks that are getting in the way of what you were truly meant to do.

A lifetime subscription to the advanced business plan means there are no monthly fees, unlike other AI services, and you’ll continue reaping the benefits of updates to the software.

With 1min.AI, you’ll easily be able to:

Generate blog articles, social media content, cover letters, headlines, and more

Check existing content for grammar, spelling, and brand voice

Paraphrase and summarize existing work

Translate text into different languages

Transcribe videos

Create images from just a prompt or from sketches

Remove image backgrounds, objects, and text

Isolate and change voices

What you can do is up to your imagination, your needs, and the capabilities of this diverse range of AI models including ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Llama, and so many more.

With 4.7/5 stars on TrustPilot, this is a well-reviewed fountain of support.

“I’ve been using 1min.AI daily and it has become an indispensable tool for me. I didn’t realize how much I needed it until I started using it. I am extremely satisfied!” – Hoobok Son, Verified Buyer

The advanced business plan includes 4,000,000 credits per month which is equal to generating 1,112,500 words or 1,186 images per month, plus there’s an opportunity to unlock an additional 450,000 credits from minor tasks.

Install 1min.AI onto Chrome, iPhone, iPad, Android, Mac, Windows, and the web for a lifetime subscription to creating with AI for just $99.99 (MSRP $540).

StackSocial prices subject to change.

