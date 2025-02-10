The app for when your brain needs a vacation

TL;DR: Melt away stress with $100 off a Harmony Premium Plan lifetime subscription.

If your brain had a “low battery” warning, it would be flashing right now. Stress, anxiety, and burnout are becoming the norm, and most of us don’t have the time or energy to fix it. But everyone has time to use this stress-relief app.

Most of us cringe at the thought of something like hypnotherapy, but Harmony makes the experience feel more like a relaxing podcast. Pop some headphones in, lay back, and unwind after a stressful day. We know it doesn’t seem like it could have that big of an impact, but thousands of ratings on the App Store prove us wrong.

Harmony offers some free sessions to get started before you commit, but those who want to commit to self-care can get a lifetime subscription for $99.99 here (reg. $199.99). You won’t find a better deal anywhere else.

Stop overthinking and start meditating

We all know what it feels like to have our minds whirring after a long, stressful day. Instead of flicking on the TV, try guided meditation with Harmony. Here’s a little glimpse into what it’ll be like:

Choose sessions for sleep, anxiety relief, focus, confidence, and more

Calming vocal suggestions are delivered into both ears for a hypnotic-like experience

Sound pulses are designed to sync with your brain waves to help you relax or energize, depending on the session

Ready to work on self-growth? Get a Harmony Premium lifetime subscription for $99.99 (reg. $199.99) and save 50%.

StackSocial prices subject to change