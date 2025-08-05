The lifetime PDF editor that’s going viral (take that, Adobe!)

TL;DR: Save 76% on a lifetime PDF editor for Windows with this limited-time sale price.

Ever tried editing a PDF using a “free” online tool? One page in, it wants your email. Two pages, it wants your credit card. And if you do make it to the end? It won’t let you download without a watermark. That’s why you need SwifDoo PDF Pro.

Instead of hopping around paywalls or signing up for a free trial and hoping you remember to cancel, just grab a reliable lifetime PDF editor. That’s right, no outrageous fees like Adobe Acrobat—just a one-time $29.97 payment while it’s on sale (MSRP $129).

Life is so much easier when you have the tools you need

Remember when you had to split a 100-page PDF just to send someone pages 7–12? Or when you tried to convert a PDF to Word and the formatting turned into hot garbage? Yeah, those days are over.

SwifDoo PDF Pro gives you the kind of clean, intuitive tools you wish those “free” editors actually offered. You can merge, split, compress, and convert PDFs in seconds without breaking the layout or ending up with 17 different files.

Need to tweak some text or drop in a few images? SwifDoo lets you edit PDFs directly, including adding or deleting text, images, pages, links, and more. You can even slap on (or remove) a watermark with a couple of clicks.

Forgot to print that tax doc double-sided? Want to turn your latest scan into a searchable PDF? With OCR and advanced print tools, SwifDoo handles those, too. And if you’re working with sensitive docs, you can add password protection or encrypted signatures so nobody messes with your files.

Oh, and batch processing? It’s in there. Handle tons of files at once—convert, compress, or encrypt them—without manually repeating the same steps like a PDF zombie.

Get a PDF editor with no fees while it’s on sale for $29.97 (MSRP $129). No coupon is needed.

