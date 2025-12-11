This $160 detachable Chromebook is a lightweight win for practical buyers

TL;DR: The 2024 ASUS Chromebook CM30 with detachable touchscreen is $159.99 (reg. $329.99) and gives you a portable 2-in-1 work setup without stretching your budget.

If you’re looking for an everyday device that multiplies your productivity without multiplying costs, this open-box ASUS Chromebook CM30 makes the case, with a flexible 2-in-1 design, a bright touchscreen, and enough power for work, school, or travel.

A flexible form factor built for real tasks

The ASUS CM30’s 2-in-1 design isn’t a gimmick. The 10.5-inch touchscreen shifts easily from laptop mode to tablet mode, giving you a practical setup for note-taking, presenting, reading, or handling quick work sessions. Paired with ChromeOS, the interface stays streamlined and responsive, especially for productivity apps, cloud workflows, and light multitasking.

Specs that match day-to-day usage

With 8GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage, this Chromebook delivers the essentials: smooth browser performance, quick app switching, and local space for files when you’re offline. The compact form helps this device fit comfortably into commutes, classrooms, and travel bags. And because this unit is open-box, you get like-new condition without paying like-new pricing.

A meaningful discount on a device built for mobility

Right now, you can get the ASUS Chromebook CM30 detachable for $159.99, down from its $329.99 retail price. That’s more than 50% off for a 2-in-1 laptop that covers writing, browsing, conferencing, and streaming in a device that weighs less than most hardcovers.

Ideal for students, travelers, and multitaskers

This deal was made for folks who need a lightweight, portable system that doesn’t feel disposable. It’s a fit for students managing digital coursework, remote workers who need a secondary device, travelers who prefer tablet-style browsing, and anyone who wants a compact setup for meetings, email, and cloud-based tools.

If you want a device that adapts to your day instead of adding friction, the ASUS Chromebook CM30 hits the right balance. Get it today for $159.99 (reg. $329.99) while this open-box pricing is still available.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

