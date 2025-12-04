This $199 purchase will improve your AI results for a lifetime

TL;DR: See the AI results you want with the unlimited plan from PromptBuilder, the AI Prompt Engineer, for only $199 (MSRP $1,764).

AI is supposed to be efficient, but if you’re spending too long refining your prompts, you’re missing out. To optimize the way you prompt AI, the lifetime subscription to PromptBuilder, the AI Prompt Engineer, is only $199 (MSRP $1,764).

What does PromptBuilder do?

PromptBuilder turns your ideas into clear, concise AI prompts that deliver what you’re looking for. The most important feature is the instant generation, giving you professional and specific prompts in under 15 seconds. There are also over 1,000 templates, so you can browse for the prompt that will work for you.

What AI models does it work with?

PromptBuilder works with all the leading platforms including ChatGPT, Claude, DeepSeek, Perplexity, Cohere, Llama, Gemini, Mistral, and more.

What kinds of recommendations does it make?

Depending on your prompt, the AI may reformat your request into bullet points for convenience, increase specificity, include action items, or update grammar.

No longer will you prompt the AI only to be returned with a mess or something you didn’t ask for. PromptBuilder will figure out what you need and use its unique formula to crank out the perfect prompt so you can get what you want.

Available to access on the latest version of any browser, PromptBuilder is available for a lifetime and includes updates.

Start prompting smarter with PromptBuilder for only $199 (MSRP $1,764).

StackSocial prices subject to change.

