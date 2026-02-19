This $2,900 cloud storage lifetime subscription is $250 today only

TL;DR: Until February 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can get a 10TB Internxt Lifetime Subscription for only $250 (reg. $2,900).

Cloud storage platforms like Dropbox get more expensive the longer you use them. If you need a long-term solution, switch to a platform like Internxt Cloud Storage, which is now offering a 10TB lifetime subscription on sale for $249.97 (reg. $2,900).

Why this specific cloud storage platform?

Internxt is a private cloud storage platform with end-to-end encryption and zero-knowledge storage, which means only you can unlock your files. Your data is encrypted on your own device before it’s uploaded, and the pieces that land on Internxt’s servers cannot be read without your password. Internxt also uses post-quantum encryption, a newer type of protection that is designed to stay secure even as computers get more powerful.

10TB leaves you with plenty of room for everything from work files to pictures of your pets. You can store, sync, and share files from Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, or any modern browser, so the same files are available on all your devices. The interface is simple, so creating folders, uploading large files, or sharing a link feels like using a regular file manager instead of learning a completely new system.

This lifetime deal is for new Internxt users only, and codes are not stackable. It covers 10TB of Internxt Drive storage and sharing, not other Internxt products like Mail, Backups, antivirus, or AI tools.

Once you’ve activated your account, you can connect as many devices to it as you’d like. There’s no limit. Just make sure to redeem your code within 30 days of purchasing.

Instead of paying every month indefinitely to store your files, get one solution that lasts for life.

Right now, it’s only $249.97 to get an Internxt 10TB Cloud Storage Lifetime Subscription.

Offer expires February 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

StackSocial prices subject to change.